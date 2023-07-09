Fans Upset After Secret Interference During Christina Hall Reno

HGTV designer Christina Hall helped the homeowners Amy and her husband, Scott transform their home, but “Christina on the Coast” fans expressed their dissatisfaction when an owner quietly renovated a fixture during season 5, episode 4.

In the middle of construction, Amy and Scott said they had a surprise for Hall and her design partner, James Bender: They redesigned the fireplace without them.

“What the what?” Hall said when she saw what had happened. “It looks so different in here. When did this happen? How did this happen?” Bender added, “And why are you doing our job?”

“Christina on the Coast” began airing on HGTV in 2019. Fans first met Hall in 2013 when she and her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa, starred on “Flip or Flop,” according ot the Internet Movie Database. The former couple has two children together: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. The exes went on to star on “Flip or Flop” together until the show’s final episode in 2022, as referenced by People.

After her split, Hall welcomed her third child — 3-year-old Hudson — with her second husband, Ant Anstead. They were married from December 2018 to June 2021, per Parade.

The HGTV married her current husband in September 2022, as noted by IMDb.

Viewers Didn’t Like the New Fireplace

Fans on Instagram made it known they were not pleased with the outcome when Hall posted a picture of the bar they renovated for Amy and Scott to promote the new episode.

“Love the bar. Was a bit shocked your clients didn’t consult you and your team prior to changing the fireplace,” reads the most popular comment on Hall’s post. “Not sure why anyone would do that.”

“Beautiful renovation. Except for fireplace! What was owner thinking,” another person wrote.

“Saw the show loved it!! They should have let you do their fire place makeover!!!” a third social media user added.

Hall said it wasn’t the first time a client “went rogue” and that it couldn’t be “much worse.” Hall and Bender liked that the owners improved the shape of the fireplace by squaring it off, but they didn’t say anything about the white and gray tile Amy and Scott chose.

What Went Wrong?

First, the owners asked Hall to renovate their kitchen and they were agreeable when the West Coast designer suggested adding bifold doors, a waterfall island, and new wooden floors. But things became shaky when the homeowners asked Hall to reimagine their fireplace in their downstairs den. Hall and her Bender said they could retile the fixture for less than $3,000.

In the middle of construction, Amy said she had a surprise for Hall and Bender. She took them downstairs, to reveal she had done a mini-homemaker of her own.

But Amy’s secrecy and Scott’s frugality led to them working with another contractor while Hall was fixing their kitchen.

“I have some contacts of tile guys,” Amy said. “And then it just happened that he stopped by, gave us a bid.”

Hall asked for everyone to “communicate” in the future.

Season 5 of “Christina on the Coast” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max, according to Deadline.