HGTV Star Heads to Vegas After Shocking Divorce News

HGTV star Christina Hall and Josh Hall are getting a divorce. The news of their split broke on July 16, with Page Six reporting, Josh Hall filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The two tied the knot in 2022.

A few days later, Christina Hall took to Instagram to let her fans know what she’s been up to since parting ways with her husband.

“Girls night with my girl,” Christina Hall captioned an Instagram post on July 20. She and gal pal Kristin Rosowski posed for a picture outside of popular eatery Delilah, located inside Wynn Las Vegas. The restaurant is described as “a modern-day supper club with a vintage aesthetic” and has a menu that was designed by executive chef Joshua Smith.

Dozens of Fans Slammed Both Christina & Josh Hall in the Comments Section of the Post

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Christina Hall’s post to fill up. Many fans took aim at Josh Hall, seemingly blaming him for the split.

“They didn’t seem like the perfect match or that he was her type. Something felt off with Josh and truly happy that they didn’t have kids. He looks like he was looking for a come up, kinda like Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ gold-digging ex,” one person wrote.

“Him wanting spousal support is very telling… Josh just man up and go make your own damn money!!! Geez,” someone else added.

“You go girl!!! You dodged a bullet with him. Something was always off to me about Josh,” a third comment read.

“I knew this wasn’t going to last, there was just something about him that was off. I’m sure she paid for everything, he seemed like such a leech. She really needs to focus on herself, career and kids and stop chasing after losers,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Meanwhile, others criticized Christina Hall for getting married two times in four years.

“She goes thru divorces as much as the weather changes. Just another marriage down for her. No big deal,” read one comment.

“3 marriages. Time to be single longer than you have been married. Kids deserve some stability. Go out and have a great time but make your kids your number one priority,” someone else weighed in.

Christina Hall has two kids with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and one with her ex, Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall Has Shared a Few Instagram Posts Since Her Split From Josh Hall Went Public

Although Christina Hall has not spoken out about her latest divorce, she has been active on Instagram.

On July 19, just three days after her soon-to-be ex-husband filed for divorce in Orange County, California, Christina Hall shared some photos from one of her design projects.

“About last night ….” she captioned the post. The photos were from a renovation that Christina Hall did with a budget of $125,000.

Fans took to the comments section almost immediately, many asking her about her split from Josh Hall.

“How about the divorce?” one fan asked.

“What happened with josh,” someone else wondered.

