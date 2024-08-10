Longtime HGTV Star Updates Fans After Surprise Breakup: ‘New Level of Gratitude’

One month after separating from her husband of nearly three years, longtime HGTV star Christina Hall feels a “new level of gratitude” for the family, friends, and work helping her through the surprising breakup.

In an evening update posted to her Instagram Stories on August 9, 2024, Christina insisted she’s thriving amid an increasingly messy divorce from her third husband, former police officer and realtor Josh Hall.

“One month later…I finally have my appetite back,” Christina wrote, adding that she’s also “exercising again” and enjoying quality time with her family and friends, which has included girlfriend getaways to Las Vegas in July and an early August trip to South Carolina.

“I’ve had some of my best nights with friends recently,” Christina wrote, adding that she’s “laughed more than I have in forever.”

Christina Hall Insists Her 3 Kids Are ‘Happy’ Post-Split

Josh filed for divorce on July 16 and listed the date of their split as July 8 — the day before Christina’s 41st birthday. According to E! News, Christina also filed for divorce, but listed July 7 as their date of separation.

The dates are important, given that Christina has accused Josh of transferring $35,000 of her money into his account on the 8th, per ET Online, and has admonished her ex on social media, insisting he should “should be ashamed.”

Despite the drama surrounding Christina’s divorce, the star of “Christina on the Coast,” which kicked off its fifth season on July 11, insisted in her update that she’s thriving, as are her three kids — 13-year-old daughter Taylor and eight-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and four-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with second husband Ant Anstead.

“My kids are happy and our house feels like home,” she wrote of her recently-remodeled home in Newport Beach, California, which Josh moved his belongings out of on August 4, according to People. In court documents obtained by Heavy, he has requested spousal support and half of all of their shared assets, including the Newport Beach house.

Taking aim at online critics who have expressed concern for her kids amid her latest divorce, Christina continued, “‘Those poor kids’ adore me..anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

In a separate Instagram story following her update, Christina shared a photo of her snuggling in bed with Brayden and Hudson, captioning the sweet pic with “Perfect Friday night. 🤍”

Filming Feels ‘Like a Dream,’ Christina Hall Says Post-Split

Prior to their split, Christina and Josh — who appeared together on both seasons of her Tennessee-based show, “Christina in the Country” — had begun filming and promoting an edgy new HGTV series, “The Flip-Off.” Designed as a renovation competition to premiere in 2025, they were set to compete against her first husband, Tarek, and his wife of two years, Heather Rae El Moussa.

On July 23, the El Moussas told paparazzi — in a video published by E! News — that the show would go on without Josh and they were happy to help Christina through her breakup. It’s not clear who will be paired up with Christina, but she was photographed on August 7 looking happy on-set in Orange County, per People.

In her Instagram update on August 9, she wrote that “work is going so good it feels like a dream.”

The designer also shared that she’s been working with a life coach on protecting her “peace” and maintaining a “positive mindset.”

“I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise,” she wrote. “I will never ever give away my peace again. I will say- if you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson I’ll take it.”

Christina concluded her update by writing, “When you have a positive mindset the rest will work itself out like it always does. 🤍🤍”