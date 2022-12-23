Christina Hall Says ‘Gross Houses’ in ‘Flip or Flop’ Could’ve Caused Unexplained Illness

HGTV star Christina Hall is taking control of her health. After suffering from various symptoms, Hall had some tests run at WAM, an “alternative and regenerative medicine” facility based in Newport Beach, California. Hall considered that her breast implants could be causing her unexplained illness, but in her latest Instagram stories, she said some of the houses she renovated on “Flip or Flop” could have made her unwell.

Hall, 39, posted a photo of the WAM machine and tagged the facility on Instagram.

“The device reveals anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body’s electric reactivity patterns,” she wrote.

Hall got her results on the same day and wondered if the “bad flips” were to blame for her mercury and lead poisoning.

“Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth,” she wrote.

Hall is going to try to detox before she removes her breast implants. “First we are detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle implants,” she penned.

As of now, Hall doesn’t have a diagnosis.

The “bad flips” she’s referring to are most likely a nod to “Flip or Flop,” the HGTV show she did with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The former couple worked on the series together from 2013 to 2022. They continued to work together after their split in 2016. Hall has since moved on with her husband, Josh Hall.

El Moussa moved on with “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young. They are expecting their first child in early 2023.

Hall Shared a ‘Scary’ Photo of Herself

As Hall continues her journey to become well, she shared a “scary” photo of herself after getting filler injected under her eyes.

“I know. It’s a scary photo,” she captioned an image of herself. “In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn’t go down with time.”

“After dissolving them with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency to remove the filler,” Hall captioned the next photo. “Never again.”

Hall Is Trying to Get ‘Back Into’ Her Body

Hall has done various things to try to regain control of her health, including changing her diet, getting her eye filler dissolved, and using photon LED light therapy.

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body,” she wrote. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related.”

Hall still isn’t sure what is causing all of her ailments, but she’s suffering from a number of symptoms that include “inflammation… unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.”

She finished her Instagram post by saying she was trying to keep a “positive mind set.”

In 2016, Hall said it was important to take one’s health seriously.

I “just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body,” Hall wrote on Instagram at the time, per People.