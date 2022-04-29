Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh, is coming to her defense amid her custody battle with Ant Anstead. The “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host filed for full custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson, on April 28, 2022.

“Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy,” Josh wrote in an Instagram post on April 29, 2022. “What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.”

He went on to call his wife “a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does.”

“There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth,” he continued. “I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

The “Christina in the Country” star shared Josh’s post on her Instagram Story, adding, “This man, my rock.”

According to TMZ, Anstead is seeking to limit Christina’s custody of Hudson to “alternating weekends” and prevent him from being featured in any “commercial endeavor” without his permission.

A California Superior Court judge has denied his emergency request and a hearing is set for June 28, 2022, People reported.

The former couple split in December 2020 and finalized their divorce the following June. At the time, they agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.

Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her ex-husband and former “Flip or Flop” costar Tarek El Moussa. Anstead is also the father of daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first wife, Louise.

Anstead Alleges He Has Been Hudson’s Primary Parent

Anstead alleges he has been their son’s primary parent since their split, claiming Christina has spent an “average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022” with Hudson, according to documents obtained by People. The 43-year-old added that she uses the limited time to feature her son in paid posts on social media.

The “Wheeler Dealers” star also claims Christina once returned Hudson “crying in pain” from sunburn and did not disclose her family’s COVID-19 diagnosis which led to his partner’s production being paused, per TMZ. He is currently dating actress Renee Zellweger.

Christina Is ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Anstead

Christina spoke out after the Anstead’s filing.

In a statement to numerous outlets, she said, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

She is also refuting his claims about the time she has spent with Hudson.

“Mr. Anstead has now taken the position that he is the defacto primary parent of our son, which is not accurate. Anstead does not count any day wherein we exchange our son as a custodial day for me. He also counts days where I made an accommodation or gave a right of first refusal to him as his day,” according to her response filing as obtained by People.

READ NEXT: Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce Their Latest Business Venture