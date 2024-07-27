Christina Hall Responds to Claims She ‘Blindsided’ Husband Josh With Divorce

The news broke that HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall had filed for divorce in July 2024, and in a July 26 Instagram story, Christina spoke out against claims that she sprung this on her husband.

In her first story slide, the “Christina on the Coast” star shared a TMZ headline that claimed she “INITIATED BREAKUP FROM JOSH HALL … He Feels Blindsided & Heartbroken.”

In the next slide, Christina shared her response, writing, “‘Blindsided and Heartbroken’ ‘Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney’. Huh… I didn’t block him- and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange- No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐. Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”

Christina Hall Calls TMZ’s Source ‘Confused AF’

In a third story post from the day, Christina shared a part of another TMZ article which discussed claims that Josh diverted $35,000 in payments from her rental properties into his bank account the day after they had separated. TMZ quoted a source “close to Josh” who claimed he only requested this payment be sent to his account because “he handled all the bills for their rental properties, which they co-owned, and he needed to pay bills.”

“This source is confused af. Not that hard to look up a deed …” Christina added over the text from the TMZ article in her story. “Co-owned 🤔. Pretty sure I bought this before I met you and a 1031 exchange. Handled the bills? Like paid for them with your money? Uh ya nooo. Def not.”

Christina Hall Shared a New Video With Tarek & Heather El Moussa

While Christina and Josh’s divorce continues on, Christina isn’t letting that stop her from working on her newest HGTV project. It was announced that Christina and Josh would be joining her first ex-husband Tarek and his wife Heather El Moussa in a competitive new series, “The Flip Off”, in May 2024. After the news of Christina and Josh’s estrangement broke, it was revealed that Christina would continue filming the new series with Tarek and Heather, with Josh no longer a part of the series.

On July 26, the trio shared a post promoting their reunion. In the comedic video, Heather and Christina sported matching suit jackets, glasses, and headphones with built-in microphones, pretending to be backstage feeding Tarek lines during a speech. “Plot twist: we’re the brains behind the operation! 😏,” Heather captioned the post.

“You gave him all the talking points?” Christina asked in the video, with Heather saying, “I gave him everything, so he’s ready.”

As his speech — which was actually filmed in late 2023 while Tarek’s arm was in a cast and sling following a broken bone — went on, Christina and Heather pretended he was giving the wrong speech, furiously checking their notes before shouting out in unison, “Tarek, you idiot!”

