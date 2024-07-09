HGTV’s Christina Hall Says She Has Plenty of Proof She’s a Good Parent: ‘Mom Win’

After years of navigating relationship drama and custody disputes, longtime HGTV star Christina Hall figures she’s done something right as a mom since her three kids get along so well and love to spend time with her.

During interviews to promote the new season of “Christina on the Coast” — set to premiere on July 11, 2024 — Christina said loving gestures from her kids, including a touching Mother’s Day card she received from her teen daughter, equal a big “mom win” for her. She’s also proud of how far she’s come in establishing peaceful co-parenting arrangements with her exes.

Christina, who married Josh Hall in early 2022, shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with her first husband, former “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa. He married former “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa in 2021, and the foursome now works hard to co-parent the kids without drama after some rocky early years.

The designer also shares four-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, TV personality Ant Anstead. The couple has put their past differences aside, per People, after court battles over custody and parenting decisions.

Christina, who turns 41 on July 9, told People on July 3 that she’s especially proud of her relationship with Heather, who has been vocal about how serious she takes her role as a “bonus mom.” The two have filmed multiple promos for the upcoming HGTV show they’re starring in with their husbands, “The Flip-Off,” feigning a rivalry and poking fun at critics who say they look identical.

“We’ve actually been close for a while now,” Christina told People. “We communicate about the kids all the time. She’s an amazing stepmom — the kids love her so much.”

Christina Hall Tries to Spend ‘One-on One Time’ With Each of Her 3 Kids

In an interview with Us Weekly published on July 7, Christina said her biggest parenting challenge is “dividing time” between all three kids, especially since they’re not with her all the time, given that she shares 50/50 custody with Anstead as well as with Tarek, Heather told Today.com.

Though the kids “all get along so well and love each other,” Christina told Us Weekly she wants to make sure they each get solo quality time with her .

“I think all my kids’ love language is quality one-on-one time,” she said. “So it’s just making sure that (I’m) taking time to take them on special, different dates and really just asking them, ‘Hey, you know, this summer, let’s each pick three things we wanna do.’ And making sure that I do those things with them.”

Christina posted about one of those outings on March 22, when she shared a selfie with Brayden aboard an amusement park ride and wrote, “Best mommy-son date day at Knotts ❤️🎢. Love our alone time… our talks, laughs and junk food.”

The extra effort she puts in to spending quality time with each kid has paid off, Christina told Us Weekly, pointing to little gestures from her kids that tell her that they appreciate her and love being with her.

“I feel like just in general, how often the kids just come up and hug me (makes me proud),” she explained. “And the boys, too, just say ‘I love you’ (all the time).”

On Mother’s Day 2023, Josh paid tribute to Christina on Instagram by writing, “My wife takes care of these kids in ways that didn’t think possible with the schedules we keep. When we have the kids, she is 100% dedicated to them, gives them complete focus and is present for anything they need. There is no handing off responsibilities to any help. We manipulate our time and energy to make sure the kids always have their mom…and me at times 😉.”

Christina Hall Considers Her Strong Relationship With Her Teen Daughter a Parenting Victory

When it comes to raising a teenager, Christina told Us Weekly that her communication with Taylor about things like “friend dynamics” and “little dramas” has been a big “mom win” for her lately.

“My relationship with Taylor‘s very, very strong,” she told the outlet, recalling a heartfelt message from Taylor in a Mother’s Day card, which Christina described as “so nice and so special and just made me feel so good about just being her mom and parenting in general.”

On May 12, Christina shared the handwritten message from Taylor in her Instagram Stories, along with cards and gifts she received from Josh and her boys, as well as flowers from Tarek and Heather.

Calling Christina “the best mom in the world,” Taylor gushed in her note, “I love you so so so so much it’s crazy how much I do. We have such a close and tight bond and I love how I can tell you anything and trust you with all my secrets.”

“Your my best friend and I always brag to my friends how amazing you are,” Taylor continued, adding, “Your so pretty sweet and kind and I know you go through a lot and remember I’m always here for you.”

In an interview with People published on July 8, Christina gushed, “She’s just grown up so much from 12 to 13, and I just love spending time with her. I love our conversations. We’re closer than ever… I just love being her mom.”

Now that Taylor’s a middle schooler, Christina told Us Weekly they host lots of “super cute” get-togethers at their California home.

“I love just having the kids over to our house,” she said. “They have a lot of sleepovers, like, every weekend or every other weekend here. We have, like, six girls over all just sleeping in one room and then (going in) the jacuzzi together and riding their e-bikes around.”

Season 5 of HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast” premieres on July 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern time, as she teams up with her parents to renovate the home where she grew up.