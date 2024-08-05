HGTV Star’s Sudden Divorce Is Getting Ugly

HGTV star Christina Hall and her soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Hall have split and things aren’t looking amicable.

Just a couple of weeks after Josh Hall filed for divorce in Orange County, California, the two have been taking to social media with posts that suggest things aren’t going too well.

For example, Josh Hall took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the word “hope” along with the prayer hand emoji and a blue heart emoji. Christina Hall reshared the photo with a message of her own.

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me,'” the “Flip or Flop” star captioned the post on her own Instagram Stories.

The Halls tied the knot in 2022 and don’t have any children together.

Josh Hall’s Post Had ‘Nothing to Do With’ His Ex, Friend Claims

After Hall posted to his Instagram Stories, a friend of his told Page Six that the photo had nothing to do with Christina Hall or their split.

“Josh was visiting his sick best friend, who is a cop with a terminal illness. His friend is at the City of Hope, a cancer treatment facility. The blue heart represents cops: blue line, blue uniform, etc. This post had nothing to do with Christina,” the source said.

Some HGTV fans took to Reddit to respond to Christina Hall’s repost.

“She doesn’t have to screenshot every post he makes and add some caption- does Christina realize how crazy this is making her look?” one Redditor asked.

“I don’t like Josh, but Christina’s social media response to this story and this divorce is incredibly childish. She seems unhinged,” someone else said.

“She is so messy and I am so here for it,” a third comment read.

“Something major must have happened because she is definitely calling him out left and right. Redirecting her rental property funds is definitely very sketchy but there must be much more instances because she is obviously very done with him. With the Ant split she was much more private about it,” a fourth person weighed in.

Christina Hall Previously Called Out Her Ex on Social Media Before

This latest Instagram share wasn’t the first time that Christina Hall has posted about Josh Hall on social media. About one week after their divorce filing, the DIYer took to her Instagram Stories to speak out.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch. Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” she wrote.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but ‘still i rise,'” she added.

Hours later, TMZ published a story claiming that Josh Hall was “blindsided” by the divorce.

This split marks Christina Hall’s third; she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Antstead.

