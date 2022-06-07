Christina Hall Shares Update on New Home

Christina Hall has a new place to call home! The HGTV star revealed on Instagram that she has moved into her new Newport Beach, California house.

“Home Sweet Home. No furniture, no decor, just love,” she captioned a photo kissing her husband, Josh. “Can’t wait to show you guys a video of this place, but mostly excited to get in here and make it our own. Coming [arrow emoji] Turning this modern house into a modern / coastal / boho / organic home.”

Josh commented, “This is us.”

The “Christina on the Coast” star announced her move on Instagram, revealing in April 2022 that they would be relocating from their Dana Point, California residence. They sold the property that same month for $11.5 million, according to Zillow.

“Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home,” she wrote on Instagram on April 22, 2022. “It’s bittersweet we’re moving soon, but I can’t wait to make our next home our own.”

The 38-year-old further explained in a separate post, “We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view We still LOVE the view but among other things we don’t love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

Christina used Keven Stirdivant of KASE Real Estate to close on her new home.

The former “Flip or Flop” host is a mother of three. She shares her daughter Taylor, 11, and her son Brayden, 6, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest son, Hudson, 2, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

Christina & Anstead Are Currently Battling for Custody of Son Hudson

Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson in April 2022, People reported. He claims Christina has spent an “average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022” with their son.

TMZ reports he is seeking to limit Christina’s custody of Hudson to “alternating weekends” and prevent him from being featured in any “commercial endeavor” without his permission.

In a statement to numerous outlets, Christina said, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

A California Superior Court judge has denied his emergency request and a hearing is set for June 28, 2022, People reported.

Christina & Josh Secretly Wed

The new homeowners recently said, “I do.” News broke in April 2022 that Christina and Josh secretly wed.

TMZ was the first to report that the Halls “tied the knot in California sometime over the last 6 months.” The outlet reported that they are planning “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family” soon.

Christina also updated her last name on Instagram from her maiden name Haack to Hall.

While the couple kept their relationship a secret until July 2021, Christina later revealed on Instagram that they have been together since at least March 2021. She confirmed their engagement in September 2021.

The couple has become partners in business as well as in life, forming Unbroken Productions which will produce her upcoming HGTV series, “Christina in the Country.”

