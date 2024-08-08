HGTV Star Finds ‘Peace’ as Divorce Looms

HGTV star Christina Hall has been spending some time with her girlfriends after she and her ex, Josh Hall, decided to end their marriage. Over the first weekend of August, Hall went to South Carolina with her two friends, Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero.

“Much needed girls trip,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 3. The women rented a home in the Palmetto Bluff neighborhood. The trip seemed to be just the right thing to help the “Flip or Flop” star relax.

“South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven’t felt in a long time. It reminded me l am capable of feeling this daily when know one is [expletive] with me and my life,” Hall captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 4.

Josh and Christina Hall held their wedding in Maui in 2022. TMZ previously reported that the Halls tied the knot prior to their wedding day.

Christina Hall & Friends Rented a Home Through Luxury Simplified Retreats

After the trip was over, Hall took to her Instagram Stories to share information about the home that she rented with her friends.

“Set amid 20,000 acres along the May River in Bluffton, SC, Palmetto Bluff offers a vacation setting that is unlike any other. For the traveler who appreciates a chance to experience a southern sporting lifestyle, Palmetto Bluff offers a one-of-a-kind getaway,” the Luxury Simplified Retreats website reads, in part.

Explore the waterways of the May River and the surrounding tidal creeks and marsh by kayak, or take a fishing charter to discover some of the best fishing in the lowcountry. Bike through miles of nature trails that wind through old growth oaks and towering pines,” the description continued.

While it’s unclear exactly which house Hall and her friends stayed in, the HGTV star did share a photo of the two-story “beautiful” home that featured wrap around porches.

Josh Hall Moved Out of the Home He Shared With Christina Hall While She Was in South Carolina

As Christina Hall enjoyed a getaway on the east coast, her soon-to-be ex-husband was in California, moving his belongings out of the home they previously shared together.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward. He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property,” a source told Us Weekly.

The move comes just three weeks after Josh Hall filed for divorce in Orange County, California, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to Today.

People magazine published a few photos of Josh Hall outside of the home in Newport Beach, California. In one of the pics, he was standing next to a Delorian. Quite a few people commented on the snap, which was uploaded to the People magazine Instagram page.

“Did Christina’s money buy him that car? Now he’ll want spousal support for the next 10 years? Well Josh we knew what you were up to,” one person wrote.

“Now I know why he’s asking for alimony. Trying to be a baller on a beer budget,” someone else added.

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Heads to Vegas After Divorce News