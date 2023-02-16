Christina Hall’s Private Reaction to Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa’s Baby News

When Tarek El Moussa became a dad for the third time on January 31, 2023, he and his wife Heather El Moussa received tons of gifts and kind messages from family and friends — including from his ex. Though his former wife Christina Hall, with whom he rose to fame on HGTV‘s “Flip or Flop,” has not publicly commented on the new baby, he told Us Weekly that she has sent good wishes their way.

The former couple shares two children, 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, who now have two younger step-siblings. They spend a good deal of time with Hall’s three-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and El Moussa said they’re thrilled about baby Tristan Jay’s arrival, too.

Tarek El Moussa Says Ex-Wife Christina Hall Reached Out Privately

The new parents have received lots of support from famous friends after the birth of their little boy, including public congratulations on their social media accounts. Even Anstead, who became friends with Tarek El Moussa after his own split from Hall, commented on the couple’s February 2 birth announcement post.

Though Anstead has gone through a contentious custody battle with Hall, in 2021 he told People magazine that the El Moussas had become like “extended family” to him as they co-parented their kids with Hall.

Anstead wrote on their post, “HUGE congratulations you guys!” and El Moussa replied, “thanks dude! The kids are so excited!!”

Hall has not commented publicly on the baby’s arrival or liked any posts about the baby. But in an interview with Us Weekly published on February 15, El Moussa said she’s reached out privately.

He said, “Christina congratulated us, of course. She’s very happy for us.”

As for his older kids, he said they’re adjusting well to the newest member of the family.

“Obviously, there’s always a bit of nerves bringing a new one into the family,” he said. “They embraced him. They were excited for him. I’m already talking to Brayden about teaching him jujitsu.”

Though they’ve had bumps along the way, including a public and highly-publicized spat at one of Taylor’s soccer games, Heather El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight in December that they’ve settled into a good rhythm with Hall.

She said, “We communicate well. The kids are number one to us, that’s the most important thing. It’s been four years and I think we’re in the best place we’ve ever been.”

“We’re raising good humans and we want to continue to do that,” she continued. “We feel like communication with each other, it’s the most important thing. If people could just learn to co-parent well, your life will be so much easier, I promise you. That’s what I’ve really learned in this journey.”

Tarek El Moussa Says His Kids Are Excited About New Baby

As he and his wife adjust to life with their newborn, El Moussa has made sure to spend quality time with older kids, too, including sharing in his Instagram Stories that he’d picked them up at school for surprise lunches and pick-ups since the baby’s arrival.

On February 4, he shared videos in his Instagram Stories from an ice skating outing with Taylor and Brayden, holding hands with each of them and capturing footage of them skating on their own. Tarek held up three fingers to the camera in one of his videos with the words “Dad life” written on the screen alongside a red heart emoji. Twice, he exclaimed “Three!” alluding to the fact he now has three kids to look after.

On February 5, Tarek shared a photo from the ice skating outing with his kids and niece.

“Quality time,” he wrote on the post. “My kids are my whole world. I can’t believe I now have 3!!!”

Shortly after baby Tristan was born, Tarek told Us Weekly, “Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”