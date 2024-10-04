Christina Hall Lists House for Sale & Goes After Ex in Blistering Posts

Longtime HGTV star Christina Hall is officially moving on. On October 3, 2024, the celebrity designer revealed she’s selling the Tennessee home where her estranged husband Josh Hall has stayed since they filed for divorce in July. The “Christina on the Coast” star followed up that news with blistering messages directed at her ex, telling him “time to go back to reality,” which she shared in her Instagram Stories.

A court order filed on September 4 and obtained by Heavy outlined a temporary agreement between the former couple that granted Christina exclusive use of their home in Newport Beach, California, and an apartment in Nashville. It also allowed for Josh to stay at the house in nearby Leipers Fork that she purchased before their secret October 2021 wedding, which has been featured frequently on one of her shows, “Christina in the Country.”

“I guess ‘Leipers Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon,” she wrote in the first Instagram Story on October 3, referring to the Tennessee town Josh lists as his location. “Time to go back to reality…”

He has since released a statement through his attorney, which Christina quickly responded to in a fiery Instagram post on October 4, calling him a “gold digging little biatch.”

Christina Hall Selling Tennessee Home for $4.5 Million & Forcing Josh Hall to Move Out

On October 3, Christina took to her Instagram Stories to post a link to the Zillow listing for her $4.5 million Tennessee home, located in the Leipers Fork subdivision of Franklin, a Nashville suburb.

“My Tennessee home is officially for sale,” she wrote over a photo of the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home, seen in the above video. “Excited for a new venture in business & real estate! ❤️”

On the next Instagram Story, aimed at her ex, she wrote, “Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog. I guess plans changed. 🤔”

“All about trying to take everything you can,” she continued. “With your mind on my money and my money on your mind … 💰🎶 Byeeee ✌️”

In the September documents Heavy reviewed, the court stipulated that Josh could stay in the Leipers Fork home as long as it was vacant and without short-term renters present, and said that Christina would reimburse Josh for any expenses incurred to maintain the property and their farm animals. The documents said Christina would also pay him a lump sum of $100,000 to be “used by Josh for any purpose, including his interim financial needs as well as attorney’s fees, costs and forensic accounting fees.”

Christina has previously accused her third husband of stealing $35,000 in renter’s income from one of their other properties, per Page Six, which he was told to return as part of their September agreement. She has also claimed he took items from their California home and turned on security cameras to watch her activity, which he has denied, according to People.

In a statement provided to People on October 4, responding to Christina’s posts about selling her Tennessee home, a rep for Josh said, “Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet.”

“But now Christina is defaming him,” the statement continued. “These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law.”

Christina Hall Slams Statement From Ex’s Attorney: ‘Nice Try’

Christina issued a blistering response to the statement from Josh’s attorney, posting a lengthy message in her Instagram Stories directed at her ex, insisting that he was, indeed, “stealing” from her.

“Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short term marriage is factual,” she wrote. “Stealing my rental income for 2 of my sole and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager (I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager.”

Christina continued, “Also your ‘rep’ is literally always off on their statements … trying to make you look all innocent in this … okkk … you ‘buying’ Bentleys is funny. A min down payment on one car isn’t buying sh** .. Pretty sure I’ve made alllll the payments on all the cars. (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways … and also this is my page and as long as you’re being a gold digging little biatch I don’t have to stop doing anything.. everything I’ve said is 100 accurate and I haven’t even scratched the surface of your character..”

“Defamation is ‘false claims,'” the mom of three added. “You damaged your own reputation sweetie. You aren’t Amber Heard – nice try.”

Christina concluded her Story with, “Ps my autobiography is in the works and is gonna be a real page turner.”

The “Christina on the Coast” star was previously married to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares 14-year-old daughter Taylor and nine-year-old son Brayden, and to TV personality Ant Anstead, with whom she shares four-year-old son Hudson.

She is currently filming a new competition show, “The Flip-Off” with El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Josh was originally slated to be part of but has since been axed from the series, the El Moussas confirmed in late July.