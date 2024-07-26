Christina Hall Lashes Out at Ex Josh Hall Online: ‘Should Be Ashamed’

One week after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, HGTV star Christina Hall has broken her silence with a scathing assessment of Josh Hall, calling him “an insecure man with a huge ego” on social media.

Hours after fans surmised that Christina’s latest Instagram selfie on July 25, 2024, was likely an attempt to troll her ex, the “Christina on the Coast” star returned to the platform to make her stance perfectly clear, posting two Instagram Stories that ripped into Josh.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,'” Christina wrote in the first of two blistering Stories, likely referring to the Nashville-area farm she bought in early 2021. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

Overnight, TMZ reported that “sources close to Josh” told the outlet that he was feeling, as Christina predicted, “blindsided and heartbroken” and “like he’s lost his whole world, especially because he dearly loved Christina and their life together.” The outlet reported that he’s spending time in Nashville, “hitting the gym and regularly attending church.”

Christina’s decision to speak out came one day after she filed new court documents, responding to Josh’s request for spousal support and shared assets. In her filing, Christina alleged that Josh transferred $35,000 of her separate income, unbeknownst to her, into his own account the day after their split, according to ET Online. The outlet said Josh denied any wrongdoing when asked to comment, but Christina later wrote in her Stories that he “should be ashamed.”

Christina Hall References Poem That Inspired Her During Custody Issues With Second Husband

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Josh’s dissolution of marriage paperwork was filed in Orange County, California, on July 16, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed July 8 as their date of separation, requested alimony payments and that the court evenly split assets including all rights to shows they produced together for HGTV or Discovery. According to E! News, Christina also filed for divorce, but listed July 7 as the date of their split.

Though Josh has not made any verbal statements since the filing, he posted a photo in his Instagram Stories on July 24, published by E! News. The image showed Josh from behind, walking through a wooded area, to which he added a praying hands emoji in the lower left corner.

The following day, Christina posted a glamorous selfie, with her looking sternly at the camera. She only put a praying hands emoji in her caption, which led many fans to think she was trolling Josh, including one who commented, “ummmm wasn’t that Josh’s caption 24hrs ago? ohhhh this is getting messy 🙏”

Hours later, Christina slammed Josh in her Instagram Stories. After her first Story about waiting for his PR spin on the split, she posted another that said, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but ‘still I rise'”

In January 2023, when Christina was battling through custody issues with her second husband, Ant Anstead, over their young son Hudson, she revealed on Instagram that she had the words “still I rise” tattooed along her upper spine, quoting the title of a classic Maya Angelou poem.

Concluding her Instagram Stories about Josh on July 25, Christina wrote, “For those that aren’t aware…divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…”

Christina did add one more Story afterward, with a photo of four-year-old Hudson and her eight-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa. Writing that they were “just out walking the dogs,” the photo interestingly showed that the boys were walking not only Christina’s French Bulldog, Cash, but also Josh’s beloved pup, Stella.

Christina Hall Tells Court That Estranged Husband Diverted Funds Amid Divorce Without Her Knowing

Christina’s scathing Instagram Stories came after she filed her response to Josh’s requests for alimony and additional assets, per Page Six. In the filing, she wrote that she had been unaware that on the day after they split, “Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account.”

According to ET, Christina said in her paperwork that, on July 8, Josh texted the professional property manager in Nashville who oversees two rental properties Christina owns there. The outlet reported that in his text, he wrote, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

According to ET, Christina said the property manager agreed to Josh’s request “believing I had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account.” She added that she didn’t hear about Josh’s money transfer until July 21, and requested that the court ensure that Josh “account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

In her filing, per Page Six, Christina wrote that she “had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024” and reasoned that “I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.”

She also balked at Josh’s request for spousal support in her filing, according to ET, writing, “”Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs.”

“Quite frankly,” she continued, “I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.”

Meanwhile, Christina will continue filming “The Flip-Off,” HGTV’s new competition series that was originally supposed to pit her and Josh against Tarek and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. On July 23, the “Flipping El Moussas” stars confirmed via E! News that the show “will go on without Josh” but said they haven’t figured out logistics.