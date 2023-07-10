Christina Hall Says She Needs to ‘Slow’ Down

HGTV star Christina Hall said that she is ready to slow down while thanking her family and friends for celebrating her 40th birthday with her.

“Had the best 40th birthday celebration thanks to my husband and best friend – I walked into the most incredible party where they thought of everything and made all my champagne dreams come true 🥂🍾 ,” she wrote via Instagram on July 9.

“I feel very lucky to have such amazing people in my life,” she continued. “Going into this new decade my goal is to slow the f down. Enjoy the small moments and not rush through life. Take it easier on myself and mostly have fun and enjoy the ride.”

Hall’s friends and children — 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa — attended the bash. The colors were orange, black and white, and included a Veuve Clicquot stand, as shown on the Instagram page of Cassie Schienle, Hall’s best friend. The designer stood next to a custom sign that said “C40” and posed for pictures.

Hall is the star of two shows on HGTV, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country.” She originally started on HGTV in 2013 when she and El Moussa starred on “Flip or Flop,” according ot the Internet Movie Database. The exes went on to star on “Flip or Flop” together until the show’s final episode in 2022, as referenced by People.

Hall was married to her second husband, Ant Anstead, from December 2018 to June 2021, per Parade. They have one child together, 3-year-old Hudson.

The Halls have been married since September 2022.

Hall Received a Luxurious Gift

The mother-of-three celebrated her 40th birthday with a themed party at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Orange County, California — and received a convertible Bentley from her husband, Josh, per Us Weekly.

“Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever!” the “Christina in the Country” star wrote via Instagram on July 8, per Us Weekly. “Hello, new decade!”

Hall showed a photo of a white Bentley Continental GT Azure V8 Convertible with an oversized red ribbon on the top of the hood.

“Last day of my 30s! Grateful for this crew and this show and this life,” she said via Instagram Stories, adding that her husband surprised her, per Us Weekly. “We got out of the house for the day so Josh could set up something special. Not a bad place to be sent to.”

Hall’s Husband Gushed Over Her via Instagram

Hall’s partner wrote her a special message for her 40th birthday.

“Happy 40th Birthday to my absolute stunner of a wife!” he said via Instagram. “This woman has accomplished so much, inspired so many and continues to impress me daily. I can’t say enough about what an absolute force she is and what she is capable of. Christina is about to make her 40’s the best decade of her life and looking better than ever while doing it!”

“I’m a lucky man and thank my lucky stars that she chose me to take this ride with her that is now our life,” he continued. “Ride or die baby, love you more than anything.”

Season 5 of “Christina on the Coast” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.