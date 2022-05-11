Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Mother’s Day was “scary” for Christina Hall. The HGTV star took to Instagram to reveal Brayden, her six-year-old son with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, underwent emergency surgery.

“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” the “Christina on the Coast” star captioned a picture of Brayden in a hospital bed. “After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning. Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain ..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits.”

Her husband, Josh, commended her parenting on Instagram. He wrote of the experience, “Christina never slowed, showed any sign of weakness and remained focused the whole time. She is currently without sleep for the last 33+ hours. She will rest again soon, but not until her job as a mom is complete.”

When he got home, Brayden was “Resting with the siblings,” according to Hall’s Instagram Story. The 38-year-old also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

Hall & El Moussa ‘Banned Together As a Family’ Amid Brayden’s Health Crisis

El Moussa and his new wife, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, took to Instagram to emphasize everyone “banned together as a family” during the health crisis. Brayden’s hospitalization came shortly after what E! News reported was an argument between Hall and Young at a children’s soccer game.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is,” Hall wrote in her Instagram Story. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise’, what matters is the kids.”

Young also shared a photo of Brayden, writing in her Instagram Story, “We just left little man, he’s in pain but he’s a strong boy and he’s getting discharged today. we all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!”

Anstead Has Filed for Full Custody of Hudson

Hall’s emphasis on co-parenting comes amid her custody battle with Anstead, who filed for full custody of Hudson. According to People, a hearing is set for June 2022.

The “Celebrity IOU Joyride” star claimed in his filing that Hall has spent an average of “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the last 20 months and uses the limited time to feature him in paid posts on social media, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The Unbroken Productions founder has refuted her ex-husband’s claims.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Hall said in a statement to TMZ, which first broke the news. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Recounts ‘Terrifying’ Stalking Experience