HGTV Star Christina Hall’s Relationship With Exes Has Changed

HGTV star Christina Hall is going through a divorce with ex, Josh Hall. As the proceedings loom, the DIYer has been focused on her kids. And a source says that she’s been having an easier time with her first two ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, both of whom she shares kids with.

“Everyone is communicating better,” a source told Us Weekly. The source added that both of Hall’s exes are “extremely supportive” of her during this challenging time in her life.

The outlet points out that things were tough between Christina Hall and Anstead, but they seem to be in a much better place (Us Weekly notes that Christina Hall recently refollowed him on Instagram). Meanwhile, her relationship with El Moussa remains in good standing and the two are still able to keep their professional working relationship going as they co-parent their two kids.

Christina and Josh Hall tied the knot in 2022 in Maui.

Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Were Married for 7 Years

Hall and El Moussa got married in 2009 and welcomed two children together. Following their split, the two kept working together on their hit show, “Flip or Flop” until it ended in 2022.

“Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter,” a source told People magazine at the time.

Things came to an end amicably, however.

“I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both of us and wish her nothing but the best,” El Moussa said on Instagram (via People).

Two years later, El Moussa and Hall dove back in to another project together — and included their new spouses. El Moussa remarried “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

HGTV announced “The Flip Off” to air sometime in early 2025. It’s unknown how the show will work now that Christina Hall and Josh Hall are divorcing.

Christina Hall & Ant Anstead Married in 2018

Although they never announced their engagement, Hall and Anstead tied the knot at their California home in 2018, per Us Weekly. They welcomed a baby boy together in September 2019. A year later, the two split.

In April 2022, nearly one year after their divorce was finalized, Anstead filed for full custody of the couple’s son, Hudson. The petition was denied, per the outlet.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” Hall said in a statement give to Us Weekly.

The former couple had some ups and downs over the next several months. However, as the aforementioned source stated, things seem to be in a better place these days.

“Tarek and Heather and I get along really well, and it’s been nice being able to co-parent with them. And Ant and I share Hudson, and he’s an amazing kid, and I feel like he deserves to have us get along,” Hall told Backgrid, according to Hello!

Anstead is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger.

