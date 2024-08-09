HGTV’s Christina Hall Posts PSA After Receiving Unwanted Letters From Men

On August 8, HGTV star Christina Hall posted some thoughts on her Instagram Stories. The reality star took a moment to post a PSA of sorts.

“Dear fellow realtors – please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home… But if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent,” she wrote.

“Dear men. Your hand written/typed letters are cute but no one you will not be my fourth ex-husband,” she continued.

“Thank you all for the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it,” she concluded.

The post comes about three weeks after Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in Orange County, California. This is the third divorce for Christina Hall, who was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall Has Received Quite a Bit of Unsolicited Feedback Following News of Her Divorce

Since the Halls divorce was confirmed, some people have decided to share their thoughts on the matter on Christina Hall’s Instagram feed. For example, on August 4, she shared a black-and-white photo of her and her oldest daughter, Taylor. In the comments section, quite a few people voiced their opinions on the mother-of-three’s third failed marriage.

“Those poor kids have had several men in and out of their lives… there are so many mental health professionals that can help you discover why you can go from husband to husband and why you feel the need to do so,” one person suggested.

“Something tells me she’s a hard women to deal with,” someone else wrote.

“Well all the bad choices you’ve made you have a glimmer of hope yes, you have beautiful children you’re daughter certainly has your features. Let’s hope she has some of Tarek’s personality,” a third comment read.

Josh Hall Broke His Silence on the Divorce in a Candid Instagram Post

On August 2, Josh Hall released a statement about his split.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever,” Josh Hall captioned an Instagram post.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are,” he added.

Christina and Josh Hall have done a bit of back and forth on social media, seemingly throwing shade at one another. For example, after Josh Hall shared a photo of some artwork that featured the word “hope,” Christina Hall took to her Instagram account to react.

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me,’” the “Flip or Flop” star captioned a reshare of the photo on her Instagram Stories. A friend of Josh Hall’s told Page Six that the initial post had nothing to do with the “Christina on the Coast” star.

