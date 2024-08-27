Christina Hall Gets Wedding Ring Tattoo Removed

HGTV’s Christina Hall is ready for the next step in her split. While her divorce from husband Josh Hall is ongoing, Christina took to her Instagram stories on August 26 to share that she was in the process of removing a tattoo on her wedding ring finger.

“Thank you to my friends [at Dr. Jonathan Zelken’s office] for always taking good care of me…” Christina captioned the video post, which showed her having a laser taken to the tattoo, which had “Mrs.” written in black uppercase letters across her left ring finger.

Prior to her split from Josh, Christina’s tattoo was usually covered up by her engagement ring and wedding band, and since their divorce filing, she’s been adding other rings to her finger to conceal the tattoo while she works to have it removed.

How Long Does Tattoo Removal Take?

According to Dr. Zelken’s website, laser tattoo removal works by shooting a concentrated beam of light at the tattoo pigments. As the pigment absorbs the light, it breaks down the tattoo ink into smaller and smaller pieces, which the body is then able to absorb and get rid of.

Dr. Zelken’s team only provides an estimate of “several-to-many sessions” needed for tattoo removal, as there are various factors that can make the process easier or harder, including the color of the tattoo, the type of skin, and the size of the tattoo. Per Removery.com, a small black tattoo takes an average of 10-12 laser tattoo removal sessions to completely get rid of the ink. Some tattoos can also be surgically excised, requiring only one session, though these need stitches and a bit of recovery time.

According to InkAway Laser Tattoo removal, black is one of the easiest color tattoos to have removed, as black will absorb all wavelengths from the laser, meaning they’re the easiest to break down. Lighter colors (including pastels, yellows, and greens) are some of the hardest, as they only respond to specific laser wavelengths.

Fan Warns Christina Hall About What She Shares Online

Christina recently wore a new ring to cover up her “Mrs.” tattoo when she went on a vacation with her three children, daughter Taylor and sons Brayden and Hudson. On August 23, she shared a video showing that she and her kids were trying a new service, “P/S”, which provided a luxury airport experience. The family stayed in a private suite ahead of their flight, with a quick and private TSA check and a car service that brought the group directly to their plane without having to step foot in the airport.

Some fans were excited for Christina taking time off, with one user commenting, “Enjoy family time with the kiddos 😍 You work hard, so play hard girl!”

Another user was happy for Christina, but had a warning for the HGTV star. “Can I make a friendly suggestion… considering Josh is asking for alimony maybe not best to post all these luxurious things that you’re taking part in to show that you have a lot of extra money to spare,” the user wrote. “I do want him to move on and be independent, but I also don’t want you to lose out on your hard earned money. 😊 🥰.”

