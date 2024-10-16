Return of HGTV’s ‘Christina in the Country’ Confuses Fans

Seven months after filming wrapped on a second season of “Christina in the Country,” the HGTV show starring Christina Hall will finally air beginning November 12, 2024 — an announcement that elicited a wide range of reactions from fans, from sheer delight to total confusion.

As soon as HGTV revealed the news in a press release and social media posting on October 15, fans had lots of questions, given that Christina is embroiled in a messy divorce with her third husband, Josh Hall — including their new court battle over the Tennessee property where the series is filmed. Many wondered on social media whether Josh will still appear on the show, as he did in the first season.

Fans also expressed confusion about HGTV’s use of Christina’s maiden name in its October 15 press release and social media announcement, which declared, “Christina Haack is coming back…and she’s bringing her chickens with her!”

HGTV Fans React to Name Change in ‘Christina in the Country’ Announcement

The first thing about the “Christina in the Country” announcement that threw many fans for a loop was the use of Christina’s maiden name. When she and Josh filed for divorce in July, she did request that her name be legally changed back to Christina Meursinge Haack, according to Fox News — but the longtime HGTV star has yet to reflect a change in her own communications.

Christina’s last name has changed multiple times in the 11 years since she became known on HGTV for starring on the hit show “Flip or Flop” with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She dropped that last name when they finalized their divorce in 2018, and then changed it when she married TV personality Ant Anstead later that year. In between her marriages to him and Josh, she briefly went by Haack on social media before changing it to Hall in early 2022.

At the time of publication, Christina had not changed her name back from Hall to Haack on her social media accounts or on the site for her new design firm, a collaboration with interior designer friend Kylie Wing. So, seeing her maiden name return in HGTV’s announcement threw many fans for a loop.

One wrote on Instagram, “I’m so confused, what is her last name these days? She’s had 3 married names and now using Haack again???

Another commented, “She must be on a first name basis with the folks at social security with all these name changes.”

“Hard to keep up with her name changes,” another fan wrote on Facebook. “Sheesh. Stick with one so we don’t have to guess who she is. “

But “Family Court Strategist” Kaitlyn Jorgensen applauded the star’s new season and name change, writing, “Ms. Haack, if you nasty 😝😂💕💪🏼😘 proud of you!!!!”

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed Christina was still wearing her wedding ring in the publicity photo shared by HGTV, including one who wrote, “I do not watch the show so please excuse my question but I see a ring on her left hand. Is this an old photo or is she engaged again?”

Fellow fans surmised it was an old photo, taken while the couple was still together and filming the new season.

Fans Wonder if Josh Hall Will Appear in New Season of ‘Christina in the Country’

According to HGTV’s press release, the second season of “Christina in the Country” will consist of six episodes in which “real estate expert and designer Christina Haack will continue to expand her design business in the South.” The show will feature her “creating custom dream homes for Nashville-area clients,” the announcement continued, “and navigating the hot market with her next flip and first rental property.”

It is not clear whether her husband of nearly three years will still be seen in the show, and HGTV has not responded to Heavy’s inquiry about his involvement.

A week before the former couple filed for divorce in July, Christina told Us Weekly that though Josh would only “pop up” periodically in the fifth season of her other HGTV show, “Christina on the Coast,” which premiered that month, he was “more involved when we’re flipping houses in Tennessee.” He posted a photo of them with their crew in April, celebrating that they’d just completed filming.

Christina made headlines on October 3 when she announced that she was selling the farmhouse where “Christina in the Country” was filmed, located just outside of Nashville. The mom of three purchased the six-bedroom home, situated on 23 acres, in early 2021, shortly before she met Josh and married him that October, per court documents.

Josh has since filed a complaint, asking a judge to block the sale of the home, where he’s been staying since their split when it’s not rented out to guests.

Some fans expressed surprise on social media over the new “Christina in the Country” season given all the drama surrounding the property, including one who wrote, “Probably should have timed this and the selling of the farm announcement better”

But plenty of fans also expressed relief that Christina will be back on their TV screens soon, regardless of what’s happening in her personal life, including one who wrote, “I’ve been waiting for a new season!!! You and your designs are amazing Christina, love seeing a woman overcome relationship struggles!”

Josh has accused Christina in court documents, reviewed by Heavy, of cutting him out of business deals including the production company they co-founded in 2022, Unbroken Productions. The company is listed as a co-producer of “Christina in the Country” alongside Glass Entertainment Group, the production company owned by former news anchor Nancy Glass.

In court documents Josh filed on August 29, also reviewed by Heavy, Josh also claimed that Christina was “seeking to have me removed from a contractual agreement we entered into for the production of a new HGTV show, ‘The Flip Off.'”

That show, scheduled for a 2025 release, has continued filming without him, pitting Christina in a renovation competition with her first husband and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.