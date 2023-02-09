New ‘Christina in the Country’ Episode Features Heartbreaking Loss

Tonight’s new episode of HGTV‘s “Christina in the Country” may not be quite as fun and lighthearted as viewers have come to expect from the show, but Christina Hall’s best friend says it’s the “most powerful” hour of television Christina’s ever made. The episode was originally intended to follow Christina as she helped her best friend of over 25 years, Cassie Schienle, by doing a very special home renovation for Cassie’s sister-in-law, Dr. Jessica Waldron, and her family.

Diagnosed with ALS, Jessica was struggling with mobility issues, so the family asked Christina to help make their home much easier to navigate. Sadly, Jessica died on November 3, 2022, before Christina and her crew had completed the home makeover. Rather than scrap the episode, Christina decided, with the family’s blessing, to air it so that the world can still be inspired by Jessica, her husband Damon, and their young children.

Christina Hall Was Entrusted With Family’s Goal to Make Home Wheelchair-Accessible

About a year after moving to Tennessee, according to HGTV, Jessica began losing the ability to move her body due to ALS. A GoFundMe campaign held in 2022 said “Jessica first experienced dropfoot in her right foot in January 2021, followed by weakness in that leg, then weakness in her left leg,” which led to her being unable to walk.

The ALS Association describes the condition as a progressive neurodegenerative disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, a person’s brain is no longer able to control muscle movement, which can lead to patients losing their ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe.

In the episode about Jessica’s need for a wheelchair-accessible home, her husband Damon says, “Christina is the one person we trust to make (our house) accessible and make it beautiful.”

On February 8, Cassie uploaded several videos about the upcoming show to her Instagram Stories, saying “it’s probably the most powerful episode Christina has ever done” and shared that after Jessica died, “Christina and her team really moved mountains to get this house complete so Damon and the kids had their space to heal and take the next step into their new world.”

“It was super important for us to finish this episode,” Cassie continued, “to share what a beautiful person Jessica was, draw awareness for ALS and really draw awareness for those that are battling this disease.”

“It means the world to me,” she said. “It’s extremely special, it’s very personal.”

Christina Hall Calls ALS the ‘Worst Disease I Have Ever Seen’

During an Instagram Live session on February 2 viewed by Heavy, Christina and her husband, Josh Hall, discussed the “heartbreaking episode” about Jessica and her family, with Christina saying that losing Jessica while filming was “just a horrible experience.”

“It was really hard and we’re all still recovering from that,” Christina said. “(It’s) literally the worst disease I’ve ever seen in person in my entire life. Just absolutely awful, brutal, brutal, brutal and so very sad.”

Josh, who runs a production company with Christina to produce her shows, agreed during the Instagram Live session that finishing the episode was challenging.

“We did the best we could…to finish that episode while honoring her and the family, and respecting everybody at the same time,” he said. “It was definitely tough to do.”

According to HGTV, the new episode features “meaningful reveals, emotional moments and was created in loving memory of Jessica.” The network and Jessica’s family are encouraging viewers to donate to Team Gleason, a nonprofit dedicated to helping patients with ALS.

In one of her Instagram videos, Cassie made a point to thank everyone involved, saying, “Thank you, Christina. Thank you HGTV — to the network, to production, to everyone on the crew that really went through this with us. It means a lot.”

The special episode of “Christina in the Country” — titled “For the Love of Family” — first airs on HGTV on February 9 at 8 pm Eastern / 7 pm Central and can also be viewed on Discovery+.