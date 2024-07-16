HGTV’s Christina & Josh Hall File for Divorce After Fans Notice ‘Trouble in Paradise’

After nearly three years of marriage, HGTV star Christina Hall and her third husband, Josh Hall, have filed for divorce, as first reported by TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Josh filed for a dissolution of marriage on July 16, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed July 8 as their date of separation, the day before Christina’s 41st birthday.

According to E! News, Christina also filed for divorce, but listed July 7 as the date of their split.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in the days leading up to the divorce filings that things seemed amiss between the couple, who met in early 2021 and confirmed in April 2022 that they were married. According to Fox News, their divorce papers list the date of their marriage as October 6, 2021.

Based on the July 16 filings, the couple’s divorce proceedings could get complicated as they divvy up their assets and potentially battle over who the TV shows they produced together. Though it’s not clear what led to their split, days before the July 11 season premiere of “Christina on the Coast,” Christina told Us Weekly that filming with a spouse was “challenging” and asserted that she had much more experience filming a TV show than her husband did.

Josh Hall Wants Alimony Payments From Christina Hall & Full Rights to Their Shows

Josh, a former police officer and realtor, didn’t have much television experience before meeting Christina, who’s been a staple on HGTV since the 2013. But as Josh learned the ropes while Christina filmed her shows in California and Tennessee, the couple launched a production company in 2023, per Deadline. They began to produce Christina’s HGTV shows together — “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” — and developing other programming.

According to TMZ, rights to those shows are among the assets Josh is asking for in the divorce. The outlet said he asked the court to grant him all rights to any shows or specials they produced together for HGTV or Discovery. He also requested that Christina pay him alimony and that the court keep her from collecting any payments from him.

As for other assets, E! News reported that Josh’s filing requested for “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided” between him and Christina, including their recently-remodeled house in Newport Beach, California.

However, Christina asked that the court’s ability to award Josh alimony be terminated, per E! News, and said that she would determine at a later date how she wanted their assets be divided. She also petitioned the court, Fox News reported, to restore her name to Christina Meursinge Haack.

It’s not known what will happen to the highly-publicized HGTV competition show, “The Flip-Off,” that Christina and Josh had begun filming with Christina’s first husband and fellow HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa, and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Slated to air in 2025, the show’s premise was that Christina and Tarek, now paired with their new spouses, would face off in separate home renovations, trying to add the most value to the homes they remodel. Though Josh and Christina have removed some of their social media posts together, they both still had posts about “The Flip-Off” pinned to the top of their feeds as of July 16.

Christina first rose to fame with Tarek on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” which aired for nine seasons. The former couple shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, and finalized their divorce in 2018.

In January 2018, Christina confirmed she was dating with TV personality Ant Anstead, whom she married that December. They welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019, but the couple split a year later and finalized their divorce in 2021, after she and Josh began dating.

Fans Noticed Signs That There Might Be ‘Trouble in Paradise’ for Christina & Josh Hall

In the days leading up to Christina and Josh’s divorce filings, eagle-eyed fans noticed something was amiss between the two, who were known to gush about each other on social media and share posts from their romantic getaways, including a photo Josh posted in March — and was still in his Instagram feed on July 16 — which he captioned, “Still going strong… 03/2024 ⏪️ 03/2023 ⏪️ 03/2022 ⏪️ 03/2021.”

But by July, fans had noticed a shift. In an HGTV fan forum on Reddit, one fan pointed out on July 9 that Christina had removed Josh’s name from her Instagram bio.

“They both have solo profile pics now,” the fan wrote. “I feel like Christina also maybe deleted some photos of them but not all. Shes been hanging out with her friend Kristin alot these past few days. No bday post from Josh either. Is divorce #3 in the works??”

“I also notice she didn’t share any birthday wishes from him yesterday,” another fan commented, “though she did make sure to thank Heather and Tarek for their flowers.”

Someone else wrote, “I just went to her Instagram and watched her grid refresh in real time, and most pics of him disappeared before my eyes. 🤯 This will be awkward with several season premieres coming up…”

In early July, as Christina promoted the fifth season of “Christina on the Coast” in media interviews, she mostly talked about her bond with her children, but did tell Us Weekly that filming with Josh was sometimes a struggle.

“I’m just so used to doing it and, like, I just have a very, kind of, go with the flow dynamic on camera,” Christina told the outlet. “I don’t take things too seriously (on the shows) and I feel like — this is something that I really talk to Josh about a lot — is like, who I am, like, day-to-day is different than who I am on camera.”

“I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse,” Christina added, “especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”