Josh Hall Breaks Silence on Divorce From Christina Hall in New Post

The news came out that HGTV stars Christina and Josh Hall had filed for divorce in July 2024. Although Christina has spoken publicly on the matter, sharing some of her thoughts and reactions to rumors circulating in the press, Josh has kept tight-lipped about the proceedings, until now. Josh shared a selfie on Instagram on August 2, lying down with his dog, alongside a message about his relationship in the caption.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever,” Josh wrote. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Christina Hall Reacted to Claims that Josh Hall Was ‘Blindsided’

Although Josh turned the comment section off in his August 2 post, Christina has already spoken out about claims that she “blindsided” him with the divorce decision.

“‘Blindsided and Heartbroken’ ‘Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney’,” Christina wrote in a July 2024 Instagram story, quoting a TMZ source who spoke out about her and Josh’s split. “Huh… I didn’t block him- and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange- No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐. Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”

Christina & Josh Hall Have More Shows Coming Together

Although they’re not on the best terms now, Christina and Josh will still be appearing as a duo on HGTV for a while, in episodes of “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” that they’ve already filmed.

“And with this last shot, that’s a wrap on season 2 of Christina in the Country. 6 wonderful families with some amazing transformations and 1 flip of our own coming soon… 🎥 🔜 Very thankful for this hard working crew. 🙌🏼,” Josh wrote in an April 2024 Instagram post which featured himself and Christina posing with their entire film crew. HGTV has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

The pair started their own production company, Unbroken, in 2023, and the rights to some of the work they’ve made since getting married have been mentioned in Josh’s divorce filing.

In addition to their shows together, Christina and Josh were set to join her ex-husband and former “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather El Moussa for a new series, “The Flip Off”, which HGTV first announced in May 2024. Reports have since come out that Christina will continue to film “The Flip Off” with Tarek and Heather, meaning Josh is out from the new show.

