Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Gone From New HGTV Show: Report

Since news broke that longtime HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband of nearly three years, Josh Hall, filed for divorce on July 16, 2024, fans have been buzzing about what will happen to the new series they’ve been heavily promoting, “The Flip-Off.”

Per HGTV press materials, the show’s premise pits Christina and Josh in a home-flipping competition against Christina’s first husband and former “Flip or Flop” co-star, Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Kathleen Finch announced the show on May 15, promising the show would “bring the flipping drama,” per Deadline. The foursome have filmed multiple eyebrow-raising promos ahead of its 2025 premiere.

Adding to the drama, the day after the Halls’ divorce filings went public, an unnamed “insider” told Us Weekly that Josh is no longer part of “The Flip-Off.” The source said that Christina, Tarek, and Heather are “moving forward with the new show without him,” but as of July 18, the first three posts in Josh’s Instagram feed were promos he filmed for the show.

Before Divorce Filings, Christina Hall Said She & Her Husband Hadn’t Begun Filming ‘The Flip-Off’ Scenes With Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Josh listed July 8 as the date of his separation from Christina. In her filing, she listed July 7 as the date of their split, per Us Weekly.

Several days before, while promoting the season 5 premiere of HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast” on July 2, the mom of three told Us Weekly that it was “never easy to work with a spouse” and that she and Josh had only just begun filming for “The Flip-Off.”

Explaining that she was learning to “bounce ideas off somebody” else, she told the outlet, “I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design. So it’s just, like, this is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.”

Adding that they’d only “just started filming” the new series, Christina said, “We actually haven’t filmed together with Tarek and Heather yet, so I can’t really say that I know what that looks like. Only Josh and I have filmed together so far.”

The source that told Us Weekly on July 17 that Josh would no longer be part of “The Flip-Off” added that their split wasn’t “sudden,” and that the couple “have had issues for a while.”

One year before they filed for divorce, during a July 2023 segment on “Entertainment Tonight” in which Christina and Josh interviewed each other, she asked her husband if he enjoyed filming with her.

“The short answer is no,” he replied as she laughed. “Um, I’m hoping I get to that point because right now, it’s still a process.”

On July 2, Christina acknowledged to Us Weekly that filming together still wasn’t the easiest process for either of them.

“I’m just so used to doing it and, like, I just have a very, kind of, go with the flow dynamic on camera,” Christina told the outlet. “I don’t take things too seriously (on the shows) and I feel like — this is something that I really talk to Josh about a lot — is like, who I am, like, day-to-day is different than who I am on camera.”

“I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse,” Christina added, “especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

It’s not clear who would replace Josh on “The Flip-Off,” but fans have suggested online that her lead design partner, James Bender, step in. HGTV has not responded to Heavy’s request for comment on the future of “The Flip-Off.” and none of the four stars has commented publicly either.

Josh Hall Appears on Current Season of ‘Christina on the Coast’ & Next Season of ‘Christina in the Country’

Christina and Josh, a former police officer and real estate agent, launched their own production company in 2023, per Deadline. They began to produce Christina’s HGTV shows together — “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” — and develop other programming.

The rights to those shows are among the assets Josh addressed in his court filing, per Heavy’s review. He requested equal distribution of “any and all rights to any television series and or television specials acquired, developed, produced, or contracted by either party during the marriage, including but not limited to any such rights associated with the HGTV Network and or The Discovery Network.”

Christina told Us Weekly on July 2 that Josh does appear in the fifth season of “Christina on the Coast,” which her second husband, Ant Anstead, also appeared on during its early years.

“You see (Josh) pop up in here and there, but he doesn’t take (on) a big role, so, he is more involved when we’re flipping houses in Tennessee,” she said, referencing “Christina in the Country,” which is filmed near Nashville.

That show wrapped filming its second season on April 15, according to an Instagram photo Josh posted of him, Christina, and the crew, writing, “And with this last shot, that’s a wrap on season 2 of Christina in the Country. 6 wonderful families with some amazing transformations and 1 flip of our own coming soon… 🎥 🔜 Very thankful for this hard working crew. 🙌🏼”

HGTV has not announced when the second season of that show will air and whether Josh’s airtime will be included.