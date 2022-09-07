Inside Christina & Josh Hall’s Hawaiian Wedding

Months after marrying in secret, Christina and Josh Hall celebrated their nuptials with a Hawaiian ceremony in front of their family and friends.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on September 4, 2022. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. [white heart and wave emojis].”

This is Christina’s third marriage. She was first married to her former “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7. Christina also shares son Hudson, 3, with “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host Ant Anstead.

The Style

The HGTV star renewed her vows in a mermaid-style dress, which featured floral appliques and sheer panels. Celebrity beauty stylist Nikki Aguilar provided her “WEDDING GLAM,” which included a soft pink makeup look and her hair mostly down, pulled back with a boho braid.

“Loved my look,” the “Flip or Flop” alum commented on Aguilar’s full breakdown.

Not to be outdone, the groom donned a khaki suit and white button-up shirt without a tie.

Her three children also dressed for the occasion, with Taylor wearing a beige maxi dress per Christina’s Instagram Story. Her sons wore white button-ups with khaki pants and matching suspenders.

The Ceremony

It was a family affair for the Halls, who said “I do” in an oceanfront ceremony at Kapalua Bay. As the “Christina in the Country” star revealed in her Instagram Story, she was walked down the aisle by her two sons.

The ceremony featured a driftwood arch adorned with swaths of fabric and neutral floral arrangements matching her bouquet.

The couple was joined by an intimate group of family and friends, including Josh’s sister Stacie Adams of “The Hills” fame.

The Timeline

Christina and Josh went public with their relationship in July 2021. While she initially kept his identity private, they couple has become increasingly public.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” the 38-year-old previously wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The “Christina on the Coast” star later revealed on Instagram that they have been together since at least March 2021.

Christina announced their engagement in September 2021. She shared photos on Instagram from a trip to Mexico, where they were celebrating Hall’s birthday, with a caption of emojis including a ring. The third photo in the slideshow provides an up-close look at her ring.

TMZ broke the news of their secret wedding in April 2022, revealing she had already added her married surname of Hall on Instagram and her real estate license. The outlet teased at the time that they would soon hold “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.”

READ NEXT: Ben Napier Shows Off ‘Skills’ in ‘Girl Dad’ Post