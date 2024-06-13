HGTV Reveals Fate of ‘Christina on the Coast’

HGTV star Christina Hall has quite a bit to celebrate. Not only did Hall announce that she would be reuniting with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and both of their partners for a new series, “The Flip Off”, but in a June 13 Instagram post, the network revealed that her solo show, “Christina on the Coast” would be back on screen soon.

“@thechristinahall is back with all new episodes of #ChristinaOnTheCoast on Thursday, July 11 at 9|8c. The real estate expert and designer will navigate her most challenging—and personal—project yet during the season premiere when she renovates her childhood home with her team, which includes fellow designer and project manager @jamescbender. Mark your calendars now! #TuneIn,” the network captioned its premiere date announcement post.

Fans Can’t Wait For New ‘Christina on the Coast’ Episodes

Hall shared her excitement over the new episodes after reposting HGTV’s announcement on her Instagram story and writing, “We’re back – July 11th!!! 🧨.”

Fans shared in Hall’s excitement in the comment section of HGTV’s original post, with one user writing, “Love Christina and James!! Their style IS my style & I love everything they do!! Cannot wait!” and another adding, “I was just think about her the other day. Wondering what happened to her show. Glad to see she’s returning.”

“Oh it’s so long to wait 😫 but it will be worth it!!” another user added.

Some international fans even expressed excitement, with one fan writing, “🥹 🥹 🥹 🤌🏼 🤌🏼 🤌🏼 🤌🏼 love this show 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 sucks that I can’t watch it from Sweden,” and another adding, “Looking forward to seeing the new épisodes in France 🇫🇷.”

“Looking forward to this! Missed your show of Exquisite taste!” another user commented.

While they wait for the new season to air, fans can catch all past episodes of “Christina on the Coast” and her spinoff “Christina in the Country”, streaming on Max.

When Does ‘The Flip Off’ Come to HGTV?

One user commented on the network’s “Christina on the Coast” premiere date post, “Finally!!!! When does the new show start with the El Moussa’s?”

The network first announced the new show “The Flip Off” (from Christina, Tarek, and their spouses Josh Hall and Heather El Moussa, respectively) in May 2024, confirming that the new show was expected to premiere on HGTV in early 2025.

According to the network’s announcement, “The Flip Off” will see the two couples face off and “compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights).”

The initial announcement post drew big reactions from fans, with comments reading, “This is actually brilliant marketing strategy on both sides — well done 👏”, “Whoever came up with this name is a complete GENIUS!!! 😅 #FlipOff”, and “I’ve never been so excited to watch a show before! I cannot wait!!!! 🙌 ❤️ congratulations!”

