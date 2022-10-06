Cindy Crawford Kicks Off New Season of HGTV’s ‘Celebrity IOU’ With 8 Huge Stars

The stars are aligned for a fourth season of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s hit HGTV show, “Celebrity IOU,” set to premiere on November 13 at 9pm Eastern/Pacific. The “Property Brothers,” who just signed a massive new deal with HGTV and Discovery+, celebrated on social media with their first guest of the season, iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford. Here’s everything you need to know about the line-up of stars who are ready to renovate spaces for special people in their lives…

Cindy Crawford Busts a Move on ‘Celebrity IOU’

“Celebrity IOU” has been a major hit for HGTV and the Scott brothers, who work with a different star on each episode to transform the home or office of someone the celebrity wants to thank and do something kind for. The very first guest star, for instance, was Brad Pitt, who worked with the twins to renovate his longtime makeup artist’s backyard studio.

When the heartwarming show’s third season aired in early 2022, it attracted 16.8 million viewers and was the #1 cable program for women during its run, according to a press release from HGTV.

On October 6, 2022, both of the Scott brothers posted cheeky social media videos with supermodel Cindy Crawford, who’s the first guest of the new season. In Drew’s post, the brothers are seen entering a home’s front door and practicing their runway walks while Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” plays in the background. Then Drew snaps his fingers and transforms into the supermodel.

“Way better,” Jonathan quips.

In the comment section of the post, Jonathan added, “This was a walk to remember…can’t wait for everyone to see this episode! It was such a fun one to film!”

Meanwhile, over on his Instagram feed, Jonathan posted a video of them with Crawford as each did their best model poses for the camera. After each person’s turn, Jonathan joked that whatever look Drew was going for “was just creepy.”

On the season premiere of “Celebrity IOU,” Crawford, 56, will work with the twin brothers on a huge gift for Sarah, her best friend and personal trainer of more than 15 years, by renovating her family’s first home. During the episode, they’ll create a luxurious kitchen, living area, and guest bathroom for her.

HGTV Reveals Full Lineup of Season 4 A-List Guest Stars

In a press release, HGTV revealed the full line-up of Hollywood A-listers who will join Drew and Jonathan on the eight new episodes of “Celebrity IOU.” In addition to Crawford, viewers will see renovations by the following stars:

Actress Kate Hudson

“America’s Got Talent” host and actor Terry Crews

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore

Actress and producer Cheryl Hines

Actor and author Leslie Jordan

Tony Award winning performer Idina Menzel

Actor and producer Wilmer Valderrama

HGTV says the renovations that occur during season 4 will include “a modern southwestern-style main floor overhaul, an underused garage turned multi-function personal retreat and guest suite and a dream backyard that boasts a professional-grade outdoor gym.”

Drew and Jonathan are executive producers of the series through their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. The show’s endearing premise has attracted major stars in its first three seasons including Kris Jenner with her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart, Halle Berry and Snoop Dogg.

In a July 2021 podcast, the brothers revealed that the show has become so popular that celebrities now come to them hoping to participate.

“We get a lot of celebrities who are reaching out to us now and saying, ‘I saw the show, I love this show, I know somebody who really deserves this.’ And so it’s nice that there’s this sort of two-way flow of communication,” Jonathan shared.

In a press release about the new season, Drew said, “Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone. We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

“Celebrity IOU” will air on HGTV Monday nights beginning on November 14, 2022.