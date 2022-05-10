Citadelle Priagula, Ali Wong’s Best Friend: 5 Fast Facts

Citadelle Priagula is Ali Wong’s best friend. The comedian surprises her on season 3 of “Celebrity IOU.” The series sees celebrities like Wong team up with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to give back to important people in their lives.

This season’s other celebrities include Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Kudrow, John C. Reilly and Howie Mandel.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Wong & Priagula Met In College

Wong and Priagula have been friends for more than 20 years, first meeting in college. The pair attended the University of California, Los Angeles.

According to her LinkedIn, Priagula graduated with her Bachelor’s in Psychology in 2003 and went on to earn her Juris Doctor degree in 2010. Now a lawyer in California, she is a partner at the firm Musick, Peeler & Garrett.

2. Wong Lived With Priagula For a Year

Wong’s gift is a long time coming, the comedian revealed in a clip obtained by People. She moved in with Priagula and her husband for two weeks, only for it to turn into a year.

“You’ve always just been so giving to me. You and Victor had just moved in together and you let me live with you guys for so long,” People quoted Wong. “I’m basically a professional moocher. And if I don’t give back to you soon I will not be able to continue mooching.”

During that time, the “Always Be My Maybe” actress’ father died.

“My mom was feeling really alone in San Francisco so my mom would visit L.A.,” Wong continued. “So not only did [Citadelle] have this struggling comedian/actress in her second room, she also had a senior citizen staying with her every weekend, and she didn’t care. She really is like a sister to me.”

3. Priagula Is Getting a Renovated Basement

The Scotts and Wong will renovate Priagula’s basement into “the entertaining heart of her home,” HGTV announced.

The trio will “rip out old fixtures, drill up tile floors, and take walls down to the studs, then infuse mid-century modern style into the new living area, bathroom and office,” HGTV revealed. “The stunning reveal also will extend to the backyard where a covered patio, statement fireplace and outdoor kitchen will give Citadelle even more space to host family and friends.”

4. Priagula Is A Working Mom

In addition to being a lawyer, HGTV described Priagula as a “busy mom.” She shares two kids with her husband Victor.

​​”The daily list of things to do for her is endless and relentless,” Wong said in a clip obtained by People. “So to be able to do this one thing that’s all taken care of, where all the decisions are being made, I think is just gonna be really, really special and is really gonna give her some well-deserved relief and joy.”

5. Priagula’s Surprise Is Emotional

People reported that Priagula gets emotional, despite Wong saying she is not one to cry, during her surprise.

“I can’t believe this is my life. I can’t believe this is happening,” Priagula said in a clip obtained by People. “I honestly feel like she doesn’t owe me anything. I feel like her friendship has been such a gift.”

“This has absolutely been one of the top four days of my life,” she added. “I’m just so touched that you would think of me, and it’s completely exceeded anything I could have imagined. It’s amazing.”

