FIRST LOOK at HGTV’s New Competition Series With Martha Stewart & Tamera Mowry-Housley

Event designers are going head-to-head in HGTV’s newest competition, “Table Wars” for their shot at $50,000.

Set to premiere on November 12, 2021, the seven-episode series will see the competitors “design and install the ultimate themed dining environment that features stunning tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and displays to wow the judges and avoid elimination,” according to the show’s press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Martha Stewart Will Serve as Lead Judge

“Table Wars” will bring together some familiar faces to judge the extreme table decorating competition.

Martha Stewart will serve as the lead judge. She has authored 97 books focused on cooking, decorating and entertaining. The 80-year-old will be familiar to HGTV audiences for her 2020 series, “Martha Knows Best.” Among her long list of other television credits are her Daytime Emmy-winning turns as the host of “Martha Stewart Living” and “Martha.”

A fellow judge and the host of “Table Wars,” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley first met HGTV audiences through her 2018 special “The Housleys.” She rose to fame as an actress, starring in “Sister, Sister” with her twin. The 43-year-old then tried her hand at hosting on “The Real,” going on to win a Daytime Emmy. She currently hosts the Hulu series, “Baker’s Dozen.”

Rounding out the judging panel is Chris Hessney, who HGTV describes as “an acclaimed luxury event planner and designer.” In a May Instagram post with his fellow judges, he wrote, “Grateful for their guidance and this whirlwind of an experience these past few weeks.”

8 Designers From Across the Country Will Compete

“Table Wars” will see eight designers from across the country compete in weekly challenges. Each week, they “will have access to a fully stocked workshop and event space to design and build their over-the-top creations with themes ranging from Winter Wonderland and Outdoor Wedding to Decade Design and Wildest Dreams Fantasy,” the announcement explained.

This season’s contestants include:

Carlton Lee Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia

Wilfredo Emanuel of Naples, Florida

Rachel Burt Garcia of Plano, Texas

Brian Morrow of Orlando, Florida

Stephanie Mufson of San Francisco, California

Jenevieve Penk of Little Harbor, New Jersey

Yaz Quiles of Jersey City, New Jersey

CeCe Todd of Birmingham Alabama

HGTV Will Offer Digital Extras for Fans of ‘Table Wars’

Fans of “Table Wars” and extreme tablescaping are in luck, HGTV announced they will offer digital extras throughout their social media and discovery+.

“Close-ups of the show-stopping designs” and “fun behind-the-scenes moments from the series” will be showcased on their TikTok, per HGTV. The press release continued, revealing that the winning designs will then be recreated for “a fraction of the cost” in “Table Wars: The Look for Less” hosted by Ursula Carmona. Fans can find the web series on HGTV.com, Facebook, Instagram and HGTV Go.

The discovery+ series “SET!” will explore the “behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive, often hilarious and cut-throat world of competitive table setting,” the announcement shared.

“Table Wars” premieres on November 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and is available for same-day streaming on Discovery+.

