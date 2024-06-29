HGTV’s Dave & Jenny Marrs Just Bought a School Bus: ‘Big Plans’

Now that Dave and Jenny Marrs‘ twin boys are old enough to learn how to drive, their HGTV star dad figured they needed the perfect vehicle for practicing: a bright orange school bus.

On June 29, 2024, Jenny posted a photo of their family in front of the new acquisition, along with videos of Dave teaching Ben and Nate, who turned 14 on May 29, how to drive it on their family farm in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“You just never, ever know what @dave.marrs will bring home next,” she captioned the family photo. “Ben and Nate’s first car? 🤪😆 (Granted, it was their idea but I think they were joking. Dave was serious and now we have a school bus.”

New School Bus Joins Dave Marrs’ Collection of Unique Vehicles

The school bus purchase isn’t entirely shocking, given Dave’s affinity for quirky vehicles, Jenny pointed out in her June 29 post.

“Add it to the list,” she wrote. “We also have a fire truck, an ice cream truck, a military humV and on and on … 🤷‍♀️😆. Now you know why I wasn’t all that surprised when Dave bought the little truck in Italy 😂).”

While working for months in Italy on their spring 2024 spin-off series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano,” Dave fell in love with and purchased a tiny Piaggio truck called an Ape. When a fan asked in the comment section of Jenny’s post if the truck ever made it to their Arkansas farm, she wrote, “no it was too expensive to ship! I was sad about it because it was so cute!”

Dave went much bigger with his latest purchase, and was eager to get his kids behind the wheel. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, new drivers in the state can earn a learner’s license at ages 14 or 15, which authorizes them to drive a vehicle as long as a licensed driver aged 21 or older is with them.

In Jenny’s Instagram stories, she posted a video of Dave kneeling next to one of their boys as he drove up a winding road on their property.

“You gotta go that way, I don’t want you hitting the column,” Dave could be heard saying. “Keep going that way.”

“It’s kinda hard to see,” Jenny shouted from behind, and Dave replied, “It’s definitely not hard to see — it’s all glass.”

“Okay, so here’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna park it,” Dave calmly told the teen, but as the bus began to speed up he exclaimed, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!”

Both parents were heard urging their son to “slow down” before the video stopped. After the video, Jenny posted a photo of their twins at the front of the bus and wrote, “So absurd. 😆😆”

Fans React to Dave & Jenny Marrs New School Bus: ‘The New Partridge Family’

Fans got a kick out of the Marrs’ newest purchase, curious about how they’ll put the school bus to use. When one fan said it would be a smart way to transport the whole family and their friends to the beach, Jenny replied, “Dave has big plans 😂!”

Many fans suggested they become a modern-day “Partridge Family,” hitting the road to perform. But that’s the one thing they won’t be doing, given Jenny’s response to someone who wrote, “Lol! Is there a plan for the bus? Can y’all sing, you could be the new Partridge Family 🤔”

Jenny replied, “we most definitely can not sing 😂😂😂”

Multiple fans also expressed hope that they’ll get to see whatever Dave’s “big plans” are for the bus, including one who commented, “Convert it to an RV for one of your shows😍”

In the video Jenny posted, there was a TV camera filming Dave and his son on board the bus, so it’s possible that it will be featured on the sixth season of “Fixer to Fabulous,” which they’ve been actively filming, or even a future spin-off.

Whatever the case, one fan summed up what a positive experience it will be for their family, writing, “Your children will never forget this time in their lives. How fun for them. ❤️👏”