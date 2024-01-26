Jenny Marrs Cracks Up at 4-Year-Old Son Luke in New Video

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have always been known to share family moments, both big and small, with fans on social media. In a January 21 Instagram post, Jenny did just that by sharing a video of the couple’s youngest son, 4-year-old Luke, watching on as their newly 12-year-old daughter Sylvie opened some of her birthday presents from friends.

“Who says it’s only big brothers who look out for their little sisters? Little brothers keep an eye out too. ♥️ Sylvie’s friends getting the side eye during birthday gift opening 😆 (that wry little smile at the end kills me). Video deserved a permanent place on the feed. Happy Sunday, friends!” Jenny captioned her post.

Fans React to Jenny Marrs’ ‘Side Eye’ Video

In the video post, Sylvie and her friends are all sitting on the floor while Sylvie reads a birthday card from one of them. Meanwhile, Luke is standing up behind his sister, leaning one arm against a nearby bookshelf, and peeking at the card over her shoulder. Every so often, his eyes glance over to one of Sylvie’s friends, and for a brief moment at the end of the clip he lets out the “wry smile” Jenny wrote about in her caption. Jenny added the “James Bond” theme music over the clip when posting it as well.

Jenny wasn’t the only one cracking up at Luke’s facial reactions, as fans jumped into Jenny’s comment section to share their thoughts on the clip.

“Are you sure it’s not Luke’s [birthday] my God that little boy has grown up so fast and seems to be maturing well he needs to stop hanging out with his dad and hang with kids his age sometimes he’s going to be an old man before he starts 1st grade 😂 😂 😂 he’s so adorable,” one fan wrote, with Jenny responding, “I know it!!!! Little old man! ❤️ 😂”

“Me too! I grew up as the only girl with three bothers😂 One time when leaving on a date, my little brother slipped in the backseat. He wanted to keep me safe❤️” another fan shared, to which Jenny replied, “ok that is precious and I could 100% see Luke doing that!”

“Lol, nope it’s the little brothers that are the secret service!! I have one,” a third fan added.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shared Her Own Hilarious ‘Side Eye’ Video

Jenny isn’t the only HGTV host to share her young child’s hilarious reaction faces, as Mina Starsiak Hawk gave fans a peek at her 3-year-old daughter Charlie’s “side eye” in a December 25 Instagram post.

“I could not love this tiny human more. 🤍 Every ounce of sass is going to be so worth dealing with when she’s an adult, kicking a$$ and takin’ names. She’s just magical ✨,” Starsiak Hawk captioned her post, which included a video of Charlie playing with a new bike she got for Christmas.

Charlie pulls a piece of paper out of the bike and while holding it, turns her gaze directly to her mother’s phone camera. Starsiak Hawk then added the onscreen caption, “The side eye game on this one 👌🏼 👌🏼 👌🏼 👌🏼.”

