Jenny Marrs Shares Story Behind Family Starring in New Music Video

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are no strangers to the camera, and their latest on-screen appearance was a family affair. Jenny shared an update on Instagram on October 21, explaining how she, Dave, and their children (twins Ben and Nathan, 14, daughters Sylvie, 12, and Charlotte, 10, and son Luke, 5) became the stars of singer and family friend JJ Heller’s music video for her song, “Love It Here”, which came out in January 2024.

“Months ago, when [JJ Heller] shared her newest song, ‘Love It Here’, with me, I was standing in a construction site surrounded by crew and subcontractors… Tears pooled in my eyes as l listened. Her words captured the heartbreak, the sorrow, the hope and the sheer joy of our years-long journey to adopt our daughter,” Jenny shared in her post. “When she asked if we would share our personal videos to use for the music video for this song, I said ‘yes.’ This video is now a treasure for our family. I also pray that it is an encouragement for every momma longing and praying desperate, pleading prayers for their own miracle story.”

The “Love It Here” video includes home footage of the Marrs family while they were working to adopt their daughter Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2013. It showcases the emotional journey the family went on, and ends with present-day footage of the family of seven all together at their home in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Fans Respond to Jenny Marr’s Family Story

Fans took to Jenny’s comment section with their reactions to the music video and the Marrs family’s adoption story.

“I just love everything about this. Grateful for you, Jenny, and all the beauty and goodness you bring to the world. 🧡,” JJ Heller, the artist behind the song and music video, wrote.

“Beautiful! Still makes me teary watching that airport scene. I kept thinking such a brave, trusting little girl with so much more waiting for her as she decends the escalator. Wow. 😍 😍,” another user added.

“Weeping every single time. I remember that moment so vividly. What a treasure to have this moment of love, relief, and abundance of joy captured forever,” a fan commented.

“This made me cry! I’m adopted, my husband is adopted, and my siblings are adopted. This song reminded me of Mom curating a photo album for my brother so he could get to know us on his way home,” another fan shared.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Hard at Work on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 6

While Jenny reflected on her family’s music video debut, she and Dave are also hard at work on their next on-screen appearance, season 6 of “Fixer to Fabulous”.

“We can finally spill the beans on what we’ve been up to for the past four months… we have been busy filming SEASON SIX of Fixer to Fabulous!!!!” Jenny wrote in a June 2024 update. “We don’t take any of this for granted – the fact that we get to do what we love, alongside a team of people we adore is an absolute gift. And, the fact that you all choose to watch the journey from your living rooms with your families is just something we’ll never fully wrap our head around. We are truly, truly grateful!!!! 🤍”

