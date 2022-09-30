Cool Dad Move: HGTV’s Dave Marrs Takes His Twins For Morning Ice Cream — in NYC

Popular HGTV couple Dave and Jenny Marrs have turned a New York business trip into a seriously sweet family getaway, taking two of their kids off the family farm to explore the Big Apple with them, and it looks like the boys are having a blast. Here’s a peek inside their fun family field trip…

The Marrs Shared Highlights of NYC Trip With Their Twins

On September 29, 2022, the popular co-hosts of “Fixer to Fabulous” attended Better Homes & Gardens’ 100th birthday party in New York to unveil their fall housewares collection, which is sold at Wal-Mart. And they took their 12-year-old twins, Nathan and Ben, as special guests.

The trip gives the Marrs a little quality time with their oldest kids. The couple, who are raising their five children on a farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, have traveled quite a bit in recent months, given that they’re also filming “Home Town Takeover” renovations in Fort Morgan, Colorado along with HGTV colleagues Ben and Erin Napier.

Jenny has been open about how hard it is to leave her kids at home when work projects take her on the road. On September 18, as she waited for her flight to take off for Colorado, she posted an Instagram Story that said, “There were a LOT (a lot) of tears at our house this morning. And now I’m sitting and sobbing on the airplane like a crazy person. I know we have a lot of good ahead this week but, today, my momma heart is very sad.”

In addition to the birthday event, the Marrs have fit in lots of fun stops for their boys in New York. Jenny has posted photos in her Instagram Stories of them at a pizza place, a bakery for a “Greek dessert,” and playing hoops at the Nike store.

On the morning of September 30, Dave posted an Instagram photo of himself with his kids at Anita Gelato in Midtown. He had a cup of coffee at the table, but the boys had big servings of the frozen treat, which is Italy’s equivalent to ice cream.

He wrote, “Yes, it’s only 10am and we are in New York, not Italy. But is there ever a bad time for amazing gelato and time with my boys?”

The Marrs Unveiled New Fall Housewares Line at NYC Event

As part of their appearance at the Better Homes & Gardens’ birthday event, the Marrs were interviewed on stage about their collaboration with the brand and Wal-Mart on their housewares line.

In a post on the couple’s joint Instagram account, they said the collection is “focused on gathering around the table and sharing a meal with those you love.” Their home collection includes glassware, dishware, rugs, candles, pillows, and fall-themed decor like knitted pumpkins.

A May article in Arkansas publication Talk Business & Politics said that in 2021, the Marrs approached Wal-Mart, which is headquartered near their home, about collaborating on a line. The retailer, which has partnered on home collections in the past with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and HGTV’s Nate Burkus, agreed it was a good fit.

The Marrs said they are “extremely hands-on” in creating the product line, which also includes furniture pieces modeled after Dave’s original designs, and that fans often inquire about the pieces they include in their show. Jenny said their teak wood porch swing is “the No. 1 requested item,” which is currently sold out on Wal-Mart’s website.

In addition to posting a compilation of video from the event on her own Instagram feed, Jenny also posted extra photos of their trip in her Stories, including one of her and Dave with their boys at the event. She wrote, “So fun bringing these two” and added a heart emoji.