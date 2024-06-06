Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce Fate of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs took their series, “Fixer to Fabulous”, to new heights in 2024 as they aired their first international spinoff mini-series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”.

Now, the Marrses have a new update about their HGTV show, which they shared alongside the network in a June 6 Instagram post.

“BIG NEWS!! 📣 We can finally spill the beans on what we’ve been up to for the past four months… we have been busy filming SEASON SIX of Fixer to Fabulous!!!!” Jenny wrote in the post’s caption. Jenny’s post included a video of her and Dave talking to the camera. Dave says, “We have a lot of things going on with ‘Fixer to Fabulous’, we have some special folks here to talk about…” before panning to reveal their film crew who joins him in shouting, “Season 6!”

The clip then cut to a quick shot of Jenny and Dave’s youngest son Luke clapping a film slate shut and saying “Season 6.”

Jenny Marrs Shares a Message of Gratitude

Jenny continued her caption on to include a message of gratitude for her and Dave’s show, as well as all of the crew and production team members that help bring the series to life.

“We don’t take any of this for granted – the fact that we get to do what we love, alongside a team of people we adore is an absolute gift. And, the fact that you all choose to watch the journey from your living rooms with your families is just something we’ll never fully wrap our head around. We are truly, truly grateful!!!! 🤍 THANK YOU and we will see you this fall on HGTV!!” Jenny finished her caption, teasing a Fall 2024 premiere day for the new crop of episodes.

Fans were just as grateful to hear that Dave and Jenny would be back on their screens, leaving their thoughts on the season 6 announcement in Jenny’s comment section.

“YAYYY!!! Cheers to season 6! You two are such a creative duo! 😘,” one user wrote.

“My fave show on hgtv congrats you guys deserve it much love,” another user added.

“Can’t wait till fall! Congratulations on another season. Hopefully there will be many more. 🤍 🤍,” a third fan wrote.

“And I am thankful to be able to watch a loving, caring family on tv at night. It is so refreshing to see kind, hard working people doing what they love. Hope you are all well!” a fourth fan shared.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is Nominated for an Emmy Award

This is a busy week for the “Fixer to Fabulous” team. Not only did they announce their next season, but on Friday, June 7, the show is up for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program. The show is up against fellow HGTV series “Windy City Rehab”, as well as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network series “Fixer Upper: The Hotel”, Netflix’s “Hack My Home”, and the Roku channel’s “Martha Gardens” with Martha Stewart.

“We found out yesterday that our show was nominated for an Emmy award (🤯) and, while that is pretty cool, it’s mostly just a chance to celebrate our peeps. Fixer to Fabulous couldn’t happen without our small-but-mighty team behind the cameras, on the construction sites, and in the edit bay. We love that we get to do this and it’s fun to celebrate every now and then! We’ll find out who wins the category in June but, in my mind, we already won. 🏆 🤍,” Jenny captioned an April 2024 post about the nomination.

