Dave & Jenny Marrs Rush to Complete 24-Hour Renovation for Family in Need

Beloved HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs rounded up everyone they could — including their five kids — to start and complete a home and backyard makeover for a special family over the weekend.

On August 10, 2024, Jenny notified fans on Instagram that they were on a special mission in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For the third year in a row, the Marrs teamed up with childhood cancer survivor Jay Cobb and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to work their magic on a renovation project for a family impacted by cancer.

In May 2022, Jenny shared on Instagram that her family had participated in their first makeover for a St. Jude family, building a playhouse in 24 hours for a boy named Levi. But this latest project was particularly intense, with multiple projects and their HGTV crew in tow to chronicle the 24-hour feat for the next season of their hit show, “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Jenny wrote, “We have 24 hours to remodel a home + build a play area for a St Jude family this weekend! This is one of the most special projects I’ve ever been a part of and I’m so thankful to be doing this work alongside @dave.marrs, our kiddos and our team. 🤍🎗️”

Jenny & Dave Marrs’ Family Worked With Over 100 Volunteers to Pull Off 24-Hour Renovation

Over 100 volunteers gathered to help with the effort, according to local news station Fox23.

Jenny shared sneak peeks of their their progress in her Instagram Stories, revealing that a massive deck and lounging area was being built around an above-ground pool. In the background, other volunteers could be seen renovating the exterior of a home. The Marrs kids, ages five to 14, helped with everything from creating art that was hung in a remodeled space to helping Jenny shop for lighting fixtures.

According to Fox23, the property belongs to the family of St. Jude patient Hazel Morris, who was diagnosed with a blood cancer in 2018. Her mom, Kristin Morris, was also diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2023, — non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Fortunately, both mom and daughter have been declared cancer-free, the outlet reported.

Thrilled by the support from community members to work around the clock on the Morris’ home renovation, Cobb — who was a patient at St. Jude when he was a kid — told Fox23, “That’s what we try to do is come back and try to restore some of those years lost by giving them something they can have fun on and enjoy for the years to come.”

Dave told the station, “It restores your hope in humanity when you look around seeing all these people working so hard in order to bring some joy for another family that they might not even know.”

Rain Nearly Ruined Surprise, But Jenny Marrs Says They Were Able to Surprise St. Jude Family

When an overnight rainstorm threatened to delay the group’s progress, Jenny wrote in an Instagram Story on the morning of August 11, “The rain came. 😭 Will yall pray with me that the rain stops so we can finish and surprise this family today???🙏🙏🙏”

In the end, the Marrs and their fellow volunteers were able to get it all done and surprise the Morris family. In her Stories hours later, Jenny posted a photo of an American flag flying high on a flagpole, which the Marrs are famous for hanging outside each time they complete a renovation.

She wrote, “Flag’s up which means…Reveal Time!!! WE DID IT!!!!!”

Jenny also posted photos of their dogs, Dolly and Banana, ready to greet the Morris family, and another with their two families posing together after the big reveal.

Season 6 of “Fixer to Fabulous” is slated to premiere in the fall of 2024, but HGTV told Fox23 that the episode featuring the Morris family’s makeover will appear in early 2025.

Jenny told Fox23 that when the episode airs, “I pray that everyone in America, anyone that watches the show, it becomes contagious, and it’s encouraging.”