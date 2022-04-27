Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce Their Latest Business Venture

Dave and Jenny Marrs are coming to a store near you. The HGTV stars announced the launch of the Marrs Collection by Better Homes & Gardens, a line of outdoor furniture and decor for Walmart.

“We believe a home should be filled with the things and people you love,” Jenny wrote in an Instagram post on April 26, 2022. “The things that surround you should be beautiful and we believe beautiful, well-made items should be available to everyone. We are so humbled and grateful to have a chance to share these products with you all.”

The 30-piece collection comes after two years of “hard work,” Jenny wrote. It was “inspired by Dave’s master carpentry skills and Jenny’s admired aesthetic,” according to a Walmart press release. The “Rock the Block” competitors share a special connection with the retail giant. Walmart was founded locally and is headquartered in their town of Bentonville, Arkansas.

“When the opportunity came about with Walmart, it was like the perfect fit to a puzzle,” Dave explained in a promotional video. “They’ve done so much for our community. It’s like an integral part of Northwest Arkansas and it’s value, right? And that’s what we really wanted this outdoor collection to be. We wanted it to be affordable.”

Most items vary in price between $11.97 and $149. The two most expensive items are the “Teak Wood Porch Swing with Cushions” for $897 and the “Teak Wood Outdoor Dining Table” for $997.

“Beauty should be accessible,” Jenny said in the clip. “Everyone should be able to make their home beautiful. We want people to be able to use these items and love them and create memories with them.”

Dave added, “I’m so excited that we get to be a part of that. We get to be a part of someone else’s story. And because it’s at Walmart, because it’s such a good value, there’s going to be a lot of stories.”

Most items are currently available online and in-store.

HGTV Stars Congratulated the Couple on Their New Collection

HGTV stars flocked to their announcements with words of congratulations.

Among their supporters were their fellow “Rock the Block” stars Ty Pennington, Evan Thomas and Lyndsay Lamb. Network stars Anita Corsini of “Flip or Flop Atlanta,” Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” and Luke Caldwell of “Outgrown” also celebrated the collection.

“100 Day Dream Home” star Brian Kleinschmidt commented, “LFG!!! Super excited for you guys. Hard work definitely pays off” and “Yes!!! This is fan-flippin-tastic and well deserved. God is Good.”

“So excited for you guys, this is amazing,” added “Farmhouse Fixer” star Kristina Crestin. “I’m sure it took so many hours and so much energy to get to this point. Bravo !”

Dave & Jenny’s Other Upcoming Business Venture Is a Bed & Breakfast in Rogers, Arkansas

The couple will soon launch another business: The Welcome Inn. Their new bed and breakfast, which was renovated in the special series “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn,” is available for reservations starting on May 4, 2022.

According to its website, the “historic 1870’s house was transformed into a beautiful retreat” which can “accommodate up to 8 people in 3 comfortable bedrooms each with en suite bathroom.”

Anyone interested in staying on the property can book through Airbnb. Bookings are for the entire house with a minimum stay of two nights. Stays can only start on Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Listed prices vary between $745 and $788 per night.

