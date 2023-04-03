Dave & Jenny Marrs Commemorate Their 18th Wedding Anniversary

Eighteen years after their wedding day, Dave and Jenny Marrs are celebrating their marriage and the life they have created together. The HGTV stars commemorated their anniversary on April 2, 2023 with Instagram tributes to each other.

“For 18 years we have built a home and family together here in Arkansas,” Dave captioned an Instagram carousel. “We have 5 beautiful children, way to many animals, too much work , and never enough time. And I wouldn’t change a minute of it. I don’t know what life still has in store for us but I’m glad I get to share it with such an incredible person.”

Jenny marked the occasion, sharing a message on Instagram that she would give her younger self.

“If I could rewind to this very day eighteen years ago, I would whisper in that young bride’s ear: ‘this is the first day of the most incredible adventure you could ever imagine.’ 💞” Jenny captioned a wedding photo of duo. “Thanks for being my main squeeze forever and ever, Dave Marrs. I’m sure glad I snagged you. 🥂”

The couple rose to fame renovating historic homes in and around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas on “Fixer to Fabulous.” They share five kids – twins Ben and Nate, 12, Sylvie, 11, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3.

A few of their fellow HGTV stars joined in the congratulations.

“Beautiful humans! Happy ✨18✨❤️” Page Turner of “Fix My Flip” commented on Dave’s post. “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington added, “Happy anniversary!”

Other celebrities who sent congratulations to the couple include Korie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” and Dan and Shay singer Shay Mooney.

Dave & Jenny Marrs’ New Mercantile Opened on Their Anniversary Weekend

It was a big weekend for Dave and Jenny, who not only celebrated their anniversary but the opening of their new store, Marrs Mercantile. Its official grand opening was the day before their anniversary on April 1, 2023.

“Our anniversary is today,” Jenny wrote in her Instagram Story. “What a weekend. A lot to celebrate.”

The couple renovated Marrs Mercantile in the season 4 finale of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The store is on the site of the old Bank of Centerton, built in 1905. The retail space will sell local goods, such as “handmade pottery, leather goods, woodwork, and art,” Jenny revealed on Instagram. The renovation included the addition of outdoor seating, a playground and a mural to serve as a “selfie wall.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Star in Season 2 of ‘Home Town Takeover’

Dave and Jenny will next join Ben and Erin Napier on “Home Town Takeover,” helping revitalize Fort Morgan, Colorado. Season 2 premieres on HGTV on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, HGTV announced in a press release. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“The six-episode season will feature the Napiers and the Marrs as they mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” HGTV announced in a press release. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

As Ben and Erin explained on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jenny and Dave will tackle residential projects while the Napiers focus on community spaces and town branding.

READ NEXT: Drew Scott & Erin Napier Are Teaming Up