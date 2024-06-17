Fans Fawn Over Dave Marrs’ ‘Adorable’ Family Farm Update

HGTV star Dave Marrs is enjoying the little moments. The “Fixer to Fabulous” star shared a June 13 Instagram post featuring a video from the Marrs Family Farm. In the video, one of the family’s animals, Alfie the Alpaca, can be seen running back and forth while enjoying being sprayed with a hose on a hot evening in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“Happy days for Alfie with the water hose!! 😂 😂 😂,” Dave captioned his post, while the “Happy Days” theme song played.

“He’s the goofiest and I love it so much! ❤️,” Dave’s wife and “Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Jenny Marrs wrote in the comment section. Jenny wasn’t alone in her love for Alfie, as fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post as well.

“[Alfie] is adorable ❤️ ❤️,” one user commented, with another adding, “I love how Alfie interacts with the water hose. So cute! I think there might be a bit of Alfie in all of us 🙌 😂.”

“He’s like a child running through a hose back in the day on a hot summer day! Love it! ❤️,” a third fan wrote.

Jenny Marrs Shares a Father’s Day Tribute For Dave

While Dave is enjoying time with his family on their farm, his family is taking time to appreciate him. On Father’s Day, June 16, Jenny shared a photo of Dave sitting with their five children, writing a tribute to him in her caption.

“My kiddos have the absolute best example of what a father’s love looks like and I’m so incredibly grateful he’s ours. Happy Father’s Day, @dave.marrs!! You deserve to be celebrated today and every day for all that you do for us. We love you to the moon and back times a bajillion, forever and ever and ever. 🤍,” Jenny wrote.

Fans took to the comment section of this post as well, sharing Father’s Day messages with Dave. “What a wonderful photo!! ❤️ Happy Fathers Day!!” one user wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day Dave! 💐❤️ I know I’m not supposed to be thanking men for what they’re SUPPOSED to do, but for every father who could be there and is not there for his children, I thank those of you who are,” another fan added. “You and Jenny make it look easy to raise five children with your monstrous schedule.”

Dave Marrs Taught a Special Class With His Daughter Charlotte

One day before Jenny’s tribute post, Dave spent some quality time with the couple’s younger daughter Charlotte, as evidenced in a June 15 post.

“This morning me and my little helper Charlotte hosted a woodworking class and built some bee 🐝 hotels. We had such a great time at the @amazeum in their workshop. Parents, grandparents, and kids all worked together for the bees! We will definitely bee back 😂. (Yes, that’s a little dad humor, but I figured why not?)” Dave wrote in his caption.

The post was filled with photos of Dave and Charlotte’s workshop, and the “bee hotels” they made, which were small boxes filled with pieces of hollowed-out tree branches, giving solitary bees who may stumble upon it a place to burrow and nest.

