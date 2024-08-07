Dave Marrs Shares Production Update on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

“Fixer to Fabulous” season 6 is underway. HGTV star Dave Marrs gave fans an update about the status of his and Jenny Marrs’ fan-favorite renovation series in an August 7 Instagram post.

“Back in action filming the show. It’s hot but we are working on some really cool projects! 😂. Can’t wait to share them with you when season 6 airs!” Dave captioned his post, which featured a photo of Jenny talking to one of the couple’s clients while touring a home, surrounded by cameras.

“So many fun projects happening! 🙌 ❤️,” Jenny commented on Dave’s post.

Fans Can’t Wait for New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Episodes

Fans also chimed in on Dave’s post, commenting their thoughts about the upcoming “Fixer to Fabulous” season.

“I never realized how many people it takes to film your show. Really looking forward to season 6. I have been watching all the reruns this summer,” one user wrote.

“I cannot wait to see more shows! ❤️,” a second fan agreed.

“Some folks about to be very lucky to have amazing spaces to call home thanks to your team!” another fan added.

“Can’t wait either. When exactly does the new season start? I don’t watch a lot of television, but I love your show,” a fourth user wondered. HGTV has not yet revealed when the new season will premiere, however when season 6 was first announced in June 2024, Jenny told fans to expect to see the Marrs family back on screen in Fall 2024.

Prior to filming their new season, Jenny and Dave took their children on a Summer break trip to Europe, visiting multiple countries including Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. The trip has seen some ups and downs, with Jenny documenting the trip on social media. She kept fans in the loop after her youngest son Luke got scared while riding down the Swiss Alps on a swing coaster, and then shared another update when the family encountered a rip current while swimming in Lake Garda in Italy.

Jenny Marrs Took a Break While Filming the New Episodes

Despite these bumps, the Marrs family returned home safe from their trip and got back to work. Although filming just restarted for season 6, Jenny shared an update on August 6 after taking a break in the midst of a long day of filming and family commitments.

“Today, right smack in the middle of a frenzied day of filming and checking in on renovations, I had to pop over to our neighbor’s barn to pick up something Dave needed to finish a project. I stopped by the house and asked if anyone wanted to run over with me and Char and Luke jumped at the chance to visit Mr. Tommy and his animals (especially the new baby donkey!). And just like that, time slowed for a few minutes and we made a sweet memory together,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

Jenny’s post included video clips of her children Charlotte and Luke playing with the animals at their neighbor Mr. Tommy’s farm. Mr. Tommy gave the Marrses one of his farm’s lambs ahead of their Europe trip, as the baby (named Tommy in honor of their neighbor) needed to be bottle-fed, a task the Marrses were happy to help with. Unfortunately, Jenny shared that they lost little Tommy days before their departure after he battled an infection.

