Watch Dave Marrs Play a Prank on His ‘Rock the Block’ Competitors

Dave Marrs is quite the prankster! The “Fixer to Fabulous” star shared a look at some of his on-set antics while filming “Rock the Block.”

The 42-year-old and his wife Jenny competed in the HGTV competition’s third season, which is currently airing. They are facing off against three other teams: Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses;” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Each team is renovating an identical house in Charleston, South Carolina with a budget of $225,000, all in an effort to earn the highest appraisal value.

While the competition could get stressful, the “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Home” star was ready with a laugh. Here’s a look at two of his pranks:

Marrs Declared Himself an Early Winner

Marrs declared himself an early winner, covering up the “Rock the Block” street sign with blue tape that read “Dave Jenny 1.”

“Some of you have been watching Rock the Block in @hgtv,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. “This show was so stressful, but at the same time, so much fun working with all of the other amazing teams. So, I tried to break it up with daily pranks. It’s amazing what you can do with blue tape. Jenny and I won the entire competition and got the street name before the competition was over!!!!”

A few of his costars took to his comment section, most sharing laughing emojis.

Host Ty Pennington referenced the shipping container office showcased in the photo. The “Battle on the Beach” star wrote “This House definitely deserves the win !! #beautiful #curbappeal.”

Viewers will have to tune into the finale to see the actual winning team’s name unveiled on a new street sign for the block.

Marrs Showed off His Toilet Humor

Another day, another prank! Ahead of the fourth episode, Marrs took to Instagram to show off the piece of plastic poop he used to prank Davis and Sherrod.

“Hope you all can watch Rock the Block on @hgtv tonight,” the father-of-five wrote. “This is the point in the competition where you are literally exhausted. We all needed a laugh, so this was prank number two; plastic poop. Come on, if you can’t laugh about a plastic turd, what can you laugh at?”

In a couple of videos from his bird’s eye view, Marrs watched contestants enter the bathroom only to storm out in disgust. Davis is seen declaring “God I hate you people” while Sherrod pauses before stating, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

A few of his fellow “Rock the Block” stars commented, including his wife who wrote “I can’t” and Sherrod who added, “This was awful!!!!!”

The season 2 winner Mika Kleinschmidt, who will return to the competition for the final walkthrough, added, “that looks so real! wait….. is it????”

“Rock the Block” airs Mondays on HGTV at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is available to stream on discovery+.

READ NEXT: Watch Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Return to ‘Rock the Block’ in New Sneak Peek