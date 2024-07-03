Dave Marrs’ Aunt & Uncle Selling House Renovated for Them on HGTV

During one of the most meaningful episodes of Dave and Jenny Marrs‘ fifth season of “Fixer to Fabulous,” Dave’s Aunt Jill and Uncle Bob entrusted the HGTV stars with renovating their new Arkansas home as they left Minnesota to be closer to family.

But shortly after the episode premiered in February 2024, Jill and Bob Marrs put the home up for sale, shared by their realtor on social media on March 8, and now curious fans are eager to know what happened.

Dave Marrs’ Aunt & Uncle Were Excited to Live 2 Doors Down From His Parents

On the “Fixer to Fabulous” episode entitled “Home Reno Brings Family Ties,” Dave and Jenny were thrilled to work with his aunt and uncle, who had just purchased a 3,191-square-foot house two doors down from Dave’s parents, per Realtor.com. According to the outlet, they had a $250,000 budget to renovate the home.

“They’re gonna be basically next door neighbors,” Jenny exclaimed as she and Dave shared their excitement over working with them and called the location “the best neighborhood in Bella Vista,” a suburb of Bentonville.

“One of the draws to even be in northwest Arkansas was to be close to the kids and grandkids,” Bob said on the show, and Jill interjected, “It’s kind of a miracle. Kind of just meant to be.”

Jenny wrote extensively about the property and the work they put into it on her blog in February.

After the renovations were complete and the couple was driving up to see their newly-renovated home, Jill remarked how nervous she was — “in a good way” — and Bob said it had “been a long time — four months.” Once they pulled into the driveway, they were elated by the exterior, with Jill repeatedly saying how much she loved it.

Inside the home, Bob was brought to tears when he walked into the blue kitchen, featuring the surprise island he’d hoped for, and Jill breathlessly called the space “delicious.” The couple also adored the primary suite, with a walk-in closet and luxury bathroom, and their massive deck overlooking the lake out back.

Home Owned by Dave Marrs’ Aunt & Uncle Has Been on the Market for Over 100 Days

Despite all of the renovations, the house that Bob and Jill purchased and had renovated has struggled to find a buyer in the three-and-a-half-months since it went on the market for $1,600,00, per Realtor.com.

According to the Zillow listing, it’s been viewed over 2,200 times, but the price was recently reduced to $1,450,000. Before the renovations, it sold in May 2023 — presumably to Jill and Bob — for $800,000.

In Bella Vista, the average home price per square foot is $206, according to Realtor.com, but the Marrs-renovated house comes in at $454 per square foot.

Fans who’ve discovered that the home is for sale — on the market for more than 116 days as of July 3 — are particularly surprised given how much the couple seemed to love their new home on the show.

When one of the Marrs’ Instagram accounts shared the home after the episode aired, on fan wrote, “Why is it now for sale for 1.6 million?”

Another fan commented, “came here for that answer lol. Just watched the episode and my husband and I were curious what prices are in that area (we live in Oregon) and the house popped up as for sale. Very interesting”