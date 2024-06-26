Dave Marrs Shares Update From ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Set

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs are keeping fans in the loop. The “Fixer to Fabulous” stars shared that their show had been officially greenlit for a sixth season earlier in June 2024. Now, Dave’s sharing another update, posting a photo of Jenny filming for the next season to Instagram on June 25.

“Season 6 is well underway. It’s hot outside but that won’t stop @jennymarrs,” Dave captioned his post, which featured a photo of Jenny being filmed for an interview. She stood outside in front of trees, with the camera crews and equipment surrounding her. Above her, a light diffuser screen hung, and on the ground in front of her sat a water bottle.

Jenny agreed with her husband’s weather report, commenting on his post, “It’s SO HOT 🤪.”

Fans React to Dave and Jenny Marrs Braving the Heat

According to Weather Underground, the Marrses’ hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas saw high temperatures in the 90s on June 25. Fans were very happy to hear that Jenny and Dave were working on new episodes of their HGTV show, and reached out in the comment section to share their appreciation with the couple for braving the high temperatures to get their renovations finished.

“Thank you for dealing with the heat to bring us more of your shows. It’s so nice to see them,” one fan commented.

“Can’t wait to see what you two come up with this season,” another fan wrote.

“Yes!!! 🙌 🔥 And yes, it is so hot outside 😂,” a third user added.

“You guys are filming right after Berry Fest?! Be sure to guard time for yourselves and your family. Love you all and want what’s best for the Marrs. (But also can’t wait to see next season’s shows. The last season was amazing!)” another fan commented, referring to the Marrs family’s Berry Fest fundraiser event, which they held at their blueberry fields on Saturday, June 22.

The Marrs Family’s Berry Fest 2024 Went Off Without a Hitch

The last fan comment was correct, as Jenny and Dave’s Berry Fest event went off without a hitch days before they were back to work on “Fixer to Fabulous”. Jenny shared photos from the event — where locals bought tickets to pick berries, enjoy live music, and spend money with local vendors, with all proceeds going to the organization Help One Now to assist in their community care efforts in Zimbabwe and Belize — in a June 24 post.

“I didn’t take a single photo on Saturday. I was too busy laughing and hugging and soaking it all in. The best kind of day!! 🤍🫐 Thankful for friends who snapped images of this magical day! #berryfest2024,” Jenny captioned her Berry Fest recap, tagging the friends who shared photos with her.

In another post, Jenny shared a specific point of pride from the weekend, noting that her twin sons Ben and Nathan, “worked so hard on Saturday serving their famous ‘Berry Good Lemonade’ at Berry Fest like they do every single year. They didn’t stop to eat or even hang out with their friends who came to the event. In fact, they enlisted a good friend to help sell lemonade (who rescheduled his summer plans to be there),” and added that they donated the majority of their earnings back to the Help One Now cause.

