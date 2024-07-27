David Bromstad’s Dream Home Gets a Major Makeover: ‘Obsessed’

After four years of looking for his own dream home, HGTV star David Bromstad found his crown jewel near Orlando while chronicling his house hunt on a special edition of his hit show, “My Lottery Dream Home,” in 2021. Now he’s in the throes of giving the property a complete makeover.

Bromstad, 50, found and fell in love with a five-bedroom, four-bathroom Tudor in Winter Park, about 15 miles from Orlando, and purchased it in early 2021 for $975,000, per documents reviewed by Heavy. He told HGTV at the time that he had no plans for any major renovations.

“I really wanted something that was move-in ready that I didn’t have to do a lot of work,” he told the network, but admitted, “Of course, I’m going to put my spin on it. It could have been brand new and I’m still going to tear some things down or paint things or, you know, do something structural.”

But months after purchasing his dream home, Bromstad started in on making changes. And on July 19, 2024, he revealed in his Instagram Stories that the latest phase of his home makeover is underway.

David Bromstad is Still Finishing a 2022 Addition at His Florida Home

Permits and supporting documents reviewed by Heavy show that Bromstad’s Florida Tudor has undergone extensive changes, including a massive addition approved by the city in 2022, which includes a giant first floor theater and gaming room, as well as a second story primary bedroom suite with a sitting area, huge closet and pergola deck.

Bromstad has continued to update the home to make it his true dream home, including bringing in two truck beds full of stone for the interior and exterior on July 19, which he shared in his Instagram Stories.

“Big day today,” Bromstad sang as he took a selfie video outside the front of his home. “Getting stone for my house, and it’s a lot of it!”

Showing a giant flatbed truck loaded with pallets of different kinds of stone from Legends Stone, he exclaimed, “That’s one of two delicious truckloads. Ugh, so exciting!”

Then, walking across his yard and sharing peeks at what was inside the pallets that had been unloaded, he shared stones that would be placed around four new columns that line his front sidewalk, and others designated for the interior, which he called “stupid pretty.”

Picking up one of the large white stones, Bromstad exclaimed, “Like, you can’t tell me that I’m not gonna live in a deliciously frosted cake of a castle!”

Continuing to say he was “obsessed” with the stones he’d picked out, he laughed, “I know you all are turned on right now. I know I am!”

David Bromstad is Renovating the Interior of His Dream Home, Too

During his July 19 Instagram Stories, Bromstad brought viewers inside his home, which was completely unfinished, and said that he was installing floor-to-ceiling stone on the walls along “basically the entire first floor.”

Bromstad was giddy about new windows and sliding doors that had just been installed, and then took fans upstairs, revealing that he had installed the foam insulation himself. He also gave fans a peek at his new roof from a window at the front of the house. In the new primary bedroom, Bromstad said that he’ll have two balconies, including “one big mother-butler” that measures 15 x 15, a “delicious” giant closet, and his “soon-to-be bathroom.”

Bromstad then exclaimed, “I have a pink ceiling, so if you think I’m doing a pink bathroom, you are correct!”

In between renovations, Bromstad is busy traveling to film new episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home.” On the same day he gave fans a “sneak peek” at his renovations, he also shared that though the latest season was coming to an end, they are “filming so many more episodes for your delicious enjoyment.”