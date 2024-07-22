David Bromstad Shares Update on Future of ‘My Lottery Dream Home’

Another season is in the books. HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” aired a new episode on Friday, July 19, and in an Instagram post from earlier that day, host David Bromstad confirmed that this was the last of the season.

“Seasons finale!!!! Here’s some bts to wet your whistles for tonight final episode of the season. Don’t worry we are filming so many more episodes for your delicious enjoyment. My Lottery Dream Home on tonight at 9/8c on @hgtv Be deliciously kind to each other my sweet honey buns,” Bromstad captioned his post, which contained behind-the-scenes video clips from the newest episode, as he shares each week.

Fans Can’t Wait for New ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Episodes

Although Bromstad did not reveal when he would be returning to HGTV screens with new episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home”, fans were excited to hear that a new season was underway, and took to his comment section to share their thoughts.

“We love you and your show! You are hilarious kiddo! No skinny jeans!!” one fan wrote, referencing Bromstad saying “Skinny jeans never look good on anyonem” in his video. The fan added, “Keep taping Lottery Dream Home…keep it going!”

“I want to win the lottery just to go house hunting with David 😬 I met him a few years ago at a Lowe’s event and he is delightful!” another fan added.

One user wrote Bromstad a poem, commenting, “David, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways!!!! You are just SO WONDERFUL, FUN-LOVING, HANDSOME and KIND!!!!! Just a few of the many attributes you possess, dear, sweet man!!!!! God bless you, always, love!!!!! 😍 😘 ❤️ 🙏🏻 🫶🏻.”

“Yeaye!! Can’t wait to watch! You’re the best part of Friday David! 🥳 Have a great day everyone! 🌞 🦋,” a fourth fan shared.

“U ARE SO ADORABLE 🥰 & FUNNY 🤣 I LOVE UR STYLE CLOTHES JEWLRY UR PERSONALITY IS BEAUTIFUL 😘 NJOY UR DAY 🙋🏽‍♀️,” another fan added.

The latest season of “My Lottery Dream Home” premiered in April 2024, and in an April 12 post, Bromstad wrote that the buyers in the second episode of season 16 had the, “BIGGEST BUDGET EVER!!!!!!” While season 16 is not yet available to stream, the first 15 seasons of “My Lottery Dream Home” can all be found on Max.

David Bromstad Conquered His Fear of Heights

Although he doesn’t share many personal updates on his Instagram page, Bromstad is coming up on his 51st birthday in August 2024. Last year, Bromstad shared a rare update, letting fans know that he was celebrating his 50th birthday in Norway.

“I decided to celebrate in Norway to see how my ancestors lived and the air they breathed. Being here has answered so many questions about why I love the things I do. It was a perfect day hiking, kayaking and communing with nature and all her glory,” Bromstad wrote in an August 2023 post, adding in another post that he was conquering one of his fears on the trip.

“This wasn’t just a climb for me, this was something so much more. I’ve been thru a lot the last few years, which I will share when I’m ready, and this was incredibly symbolic for me. Conquering one of my greatest fears, heights, was not on my bucket list tbh but when I started the stairway of Reinenbringen I knew I was going to reach the top. It wasn’t about the speed and I wasn’t competing with anyone else but myself. The climb was unique, challenging and one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my personal life,” Bromstad wrote alongside photos of the view atop Reinebringen Mountain in Norway.

