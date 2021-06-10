Is David Reed Bromstad Married? Is He Single?

Known for his love of color, David Reed Bromstad enters fans’ homes each week as the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, but one thing he does keep rather quiet is his love life.

As one of the first openly gay HGTV stars, Bromstad admitted on the network’s podcast, HGTV Obsessed, that he was originally nervous to be out. However, the original HGTV’s Design Star winner said he was never asked to change, except for covering up his face tattoo.

“I knew that HGTV always had a huge gay following, always, but they didn’t have any gay presence as talent so that was why I was nervous,” he told host Marianne Canada. “Do I want to be this person? No one asked me ‘Are you gay?’ before I got on, you know.”

Bromstad is not currently in a known relationship, but in an interview with South Florida Gay News, he revealed he was in a long-term relationship. Here’s what you need to know:

Bromstad Dated Jeffrey Glasko for 10 Years

Bromstad’s last known long-term relationship was with Jeffrey Glasko. During a 2012 interview with South Florida Gay News, Bromstad confirmed he was in an almost 8-year relationship. Telling the publication how they met, he revealed, “Like all gay men used to, at a bar.”

“We met at Firestone in Orlando on Valentine’s Day at a single’s party,” he continued. “I had a crush on him for years and years, but was never formally introduced. We both were always in relationships and then we were single and we fell in love immediately. It was really cool.”

Glasko was a police officer when the pair first met, but eventually went to work with Bromstad in 2010 as the COO of David Bromstad LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to InTouch, the couple split in 2015 after a total of 10 years together.

Glasko Filed a Lawsuit Against Bromstad After Split

Their breakup got messy when Glasko filed a lawsuit against Bromstad in 2015. According to court documents obtained by InTouch, Galsko claimed the Rock the Block star was in breach of an “oral cohabitation and support agreement.”

In the documents, Glasko purports he sidelined his own self-interests to support Bromstad’s burgeoning career and included claims that starting in 2010, Bromstad used Glasko’s funds “to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes resulting in loss of trust and confidence.” The suit continues, claiming the former Color Splash host’s “promiscious sex and rampant drug abuse undermined the foundation of trust and confidence he shared” with Glasko.

InTouch reported the judge struck down these claims, calling them “among the most scandalous I’ve ever reviewed,” and dismissed the breach of agreement suit.

Bromstad denied the accusations to InTouch. His lawyer, William V. Roppolo, provided the outlet with a statement reading, “These salacious claims were made by a desperate person. The allegations are part of a lawsuit that has been dismissed in Mr. Bromstad’s favor with sanctions levied against [Jeffrey Glasko].”

