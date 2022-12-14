HGTV Host Confirms Husband’s Tragic Death

The husband of HGTV personality Allison Holker has died. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who rose to fame as a talented dancer and DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died by suicide at the age of 40, according to TMZ, leaving fans shellshocked and his family in mourning. Holker, host of HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” and a former “Dancing With the Stars” pro, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement.

Boss Died By Suicide at Los Angeles Hotel

TMZ was first to report that law enforcement officials informed them that Holker frantically ran into a Los Angeles Police Department station on Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022, to say that Boss had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him. Soon after, around 11:15 am Pacific, police received a call about a shooting at a local hotel, where they found Boss dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2014, Boss joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest DJ. The accomplished dancer and music lover later became a permanent fixture on the series and a beloved sidekick for the comedian. He was promoted to co-executive producer of the show in 2020. In 2021, he appeared as a celebrity judge on “Design Star: Next Gen,” alongside Holker.

The couple was married in 2013 and had just celebrated their ninth anniversary on December 10, on which Holker posted a video montage of wedding photos. They frequently posted social media videos of their choreographed dances together at home, often including one or more of their three children — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Appearing together on the HGTV Obsessed podcast on March 4, 2021, Holker said, “He is the absolute best husband.”

Boss told the hosts how excited he was for his wife, saying that hosting the HGTV show was a perfect fit for Holker.

“It couldn’t have been more perfect for her,” he said. “I mean, when it comes to design and just having an eye on things? Yeah. She’s just the perfect person for it.”

Sadly, Holker now shares a tragic bond with the winner of “Design Star: Next Gen” Carmeon Hamilton. Now the host of “Reno My Rental,” Hamilton’s husband also died suddenly in a motorcycle accident in August 2021.

Allison Holker Issues Statement Confirming Husband’s Death

On December 14, Holker issued a statement exclusively to People, confirming reports of Boss’ death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker ended her statement with a message for her husband, writing, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Fans and celebrity friends have begun leaving messages of sadness and shock on an Instagram video the couple posted on December 11, dancing in front of their Christmas tree.

One wrote, “Shows how happy someone can look and you never know what they are fighting. RIP sir.”

Another wrote, “This video posted only 2 days ago is what depression looks like. Let this be a reminder to people to pay attention to your loved ones and don’t assume everything is ok just because they don’t ‘look sad.’ My heart goes out to his family, what an absolute tragedy and loss.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.