Debra Ferullo, Drew Barrymore’s Makeup Artist & Best Friend on ‘Celebrity IOU’: 5 Fast Facts

Debra Ferullo is Drew Barrymore’s makeup artist and best friend. In the season finale of “Celebrity IOU,” the actress has enlisted the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Ferullo with a home renovation.

The series follows the Property Brothers as they help some of the biggest celebrities in music, acting and reality television express their gratitude through surprise renovations, according to HGTV.com.

The “Never Been Kissed” star joins a star-studded season, which included Wilmer Valderrama, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Cheryl Hines.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Debra Ferullo Is a Makeup Artist

Ferullo is a makeup artist to the stars, counting Barrymore among her celebrity clients. According to Stylectory, Britney Spears, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Mariah Carey, Nicole Scherzinger, Mark Wahlberg and George Clooney have been just a few of her clients.

Her editorial looks have appeared in a wide range of publications, including Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair and Vogue.

“I did a brief stint as a telemarketer,” she explained during a contributor profile for InStyle. “I only lasted three weeks!”

2. Debra Ferullo & Drew Barrymore’s Friendship Has Spanned Nearly 20 Years

Barrymore sees Ferullo as a “sister,” with a friendship spanning nearly 20 years, HGTV announced in a press release.

In “Celebrity IOU,” the “Charlie’s Angels” actress refers to Ferullo as her “moral compass” and “ride or die.”

In the episode, the duo reveals they had very different upbringings. As they revealed, Ferullo is from a tight-knit Italian family while Barrymore had to build her own family throughout her life.

But, for the pair, their friendship just works.

“She’s just my biggest cheerleader,” Ferullo explained in the episode. She added, “Drew feels like family to me 1000%. It’s just kind of an unconditional love.”

3. Debra Ferullo & Drew Barrymore Helped Each Other Through Their Divorces

Ferullo and Barrymore have leaned on each other “through difficult divorces,” HGTV announced in a press release. The “Santa Clarita Diet” actress divorced Will Kopelman in 2016.

“She sat with me and listened to me for years,” Barrymore explained on “Celebrity IOU.” Now, she is able to return the favor after Ferullo went through her own drawn-out divorce.

“The times where I was just as broken as I could get, she was the voice that pulled me up,” Ferullo explained in the episode.

4. Debra Ferullo Has a Teenage Son

Like Barrymore, Ferullo is now a single mother. The makeup artist has a 14-year-old son named Michael, who everyone affectionately calls “Mikey.”

On “Celebrity IOU,” Ferullo says, “My son is my everything. I wanted my house to be the house where all the kids want to come.”

5. Debra Ferullo Receives an ‘Indoor & Outdoor Renovation’



Ferullo’s house is getting a makeover! Barrymore and the Scotts will help the makeup artist get “a fresh start with a stylish and functional indoor and outdoor renovation,” HGTV announced in a press release.

In a clip of the episode, the trio will surprise Ferullo at her front door. As the talk show host explains in the clip, “I know that you haven’t been able to work on it and if it’s okay, we want to come in and improve the home that you have earned and fought for with all of your heart.”

“The spectacular end result will include a modern kitchen with a sleek island and tons of needed storage, a luxe dining space to entertain guests or do homework, and a large outdoor deck featuring a hotel-worthy seating area,” according to a press release.

“Drew Barrymore’s Spectacular Reno Surprise” premieres on Monday, January 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

