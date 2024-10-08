HGTV Announces Designer of the Year 2024 Winner

The votes are in. HGTV’s annual Designer of the Year contest has ended, and the 2024 winners have been announced. The network shared that Atlanta-based design firm Copper Sky Design + Remodel was awarded the Overall Winner prize, selected by a panel of judges including HGTV’s Dream Home designer Brian Patrick Flynn, craft and entertaining expert Marianne Canada, and the last two Overall Winners, Cecilia Casagrande and Leah Alexander.

Copper Sky Design + Remodel took home the prize for their “granny-chic” design, which was entered in the Color + Pattern category. The network shared a look at the winning design in an October 3 Instagram post, writing in the caption, “This vintage-inspired Atlanta home is infused with preppy pastels in every room. The judges were wowed by the design risks Copper Sky Design + Remodel took, like the scalloped details, bold trim and custom tile patterns.”

Fans Celebrate HGTV’s Designer of the Year

Fans took to the comment section of the network’s winner-announcement post to congratulate the Copper Sky team and marvel at the pastel-pink packed design they were able to pull off to clinch the win.

“The kitchen, the oven (OMG!) and that sweet mud room – 🥰,” one user wrote.

“The colors!! The tile floor may be my favorite part 😍 is this my dream home? Possibly,” another fan added.

“I love this so much. Better than all the boring, drab grays and browns,” a third fan shared.

Not everybody was on the same page about the pink-heavy design, however. One user chimed into the comment section to write, “It’s definitely cute, but I could never live in those colors. And I’m cringing at all of the painted wood and painted fireplace. 😢 Good luck selling it. 😂,” while another user replied to write, “I would buy it, I hate plain wood colors and brownish/black.”

Copper Sky’s team reacted to their win in the comment section as well, simply writing, “We’re tickled pink to receive this recognition! Thank you.”

Winners Have Been Unveiled in Each of 6 Categories

Dozens of designs were announced as finalists for the HGTV Designer of the Year, divided into six categories: Waterside Retreats, Countryside Escapes, Outdoor Oasis, Dramatic Before + After, Color + Pattern, and Kitchen + Dining. From those categories, fans got to vote for one design to take home the People’s Pick prize, while a team of HGTV experts gave out one Editors’ Pick prize. Copper Sky’s design was chosen from the pool of People’s Pick and Editors’ Pick winners (having taken the Editors’ Pick prize in its category).

The network shared photos of the winning designs from all six categories on its website, letting fans view all of the People’s Pick and Editors’ Pick winners. While Copper Sky went on to win the whole contest, its design did not win the People’s Pick in the Color + Pattern category, with that prize going to Regan Baker Design, a California-based firm.

Regan Baker Design shared a look at its entry in an August 28 post, writing, “Designed to embody indoor-outdoor living and embrace the Southern California sunshine, this special home expresses our client’s deep love of color and pattern throughout to create a bright, layered, and playful palette.”

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Lands Architectural Digest Spread With Latest Celebrity Client