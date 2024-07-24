HGTV Pushes Premiere of Newest Show ‘Divided By Design’

HGTV first announced its newest series, “Divided By Design”, starring married interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, in April 2024. At the time, the network shared a planned premiere date of June 10, however in a July 23 update, the network revealed that the series has been pushed to begin later this Summer, instead.

The nine-episode first season of “Divided By Design” is set to premiere on HGTV on Tuesday, August 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The new show follows Ray and Eilyn as they work against one another, hoping to land the same clients for their separate Miami-based design firms, with Ray’s modern aesthetic going head-to-head with Eilyn’s more traditional and timeless point of view. According to the network, each episode will follow the couple as they compete to win over a client, with the winning designer executing their vision for the homeowner, all while working on a renovation for their own home.

Fans Can’t Wait for the ‘Divided By Design’ Premiere

HGTV shared the new premiere date in a July 23 Instagram post, and fans took to the comment section to share their excitement over the Jimenez’s return to reality television. The couple previously starred together in Netflix’s “Designing Miami”.

“YESSSSS REPRESENTING THE 3.0.5 BABY…lets goooo 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾,” “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira commented on the network’s post.

“I can’t wait for this show! The house looks amazing from this view I can only imagine inside 👏 👏 🔥 🔥 ❤️ ❤️,” another fan wrote, referencing the backyard that the Jimenez’s were in during the announcement video.

“Exciteddddddd !!! We all remember this pool being discussed [on the Netflix series] can’t wait to see your vision come to life,” a third user added.

“OMG YES! Loved your series on Netflix and was disappointed when I saw there wasn’t going to be another season! Great job @hgtv picking up this lovely couple and their show!” a fourth fan shared.

“Whew, I’ve been waiting on this!!! Congratulations again!!!” a fifth fan commented.

Ray & Eilyn Jimenez Share Their Dream Clients

Ray and Eilyn appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in June 2024 and opened up about their lives, businesses, and their new show.

After Hudson asked the couple who their dream clients would be to design for, Eilyn shared that hers was Beyoncé. “My Virgo sister, I would— [It’s a] dream,” she said. Ray added that his dream client would be Pharrell Williams, with Hudson helping manifest Beyoncé and Williams as future clients featured on “Divided By Design”.

As for competing against her partner, Eilyn told Hudson, “It’s so fun, because at the end of the day, it’s so amazing to compete against somebody that you still want to win. It’s very few times where you compete and you’re like, ‘I want to win, but I’m not going to be upset if he wins, too.'”

“Yeah, at the end of the day, we’re trying to push each other to get better, right?” Ray added, “And, at the end of the day, it goes to the same bank account.”

