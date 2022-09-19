Divorced HGTV Stars Throw Glam Birthday Weekends for Their New Spouses

Divorced HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall spent their weekends celebrating their new spouses’ birthdays with fancy dinners and luxurious getaways. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2018 and ended their hit show “Flip or Flop” in early 2022, both shared photos and videos of the separate celebrations they held on the same weekend.

On September 16, 2022, Tarek El Moussa shared the first of three birthday posts to celebrate the 35th birthday of Heather Rae El Moussa. The couple married in October 2021 and are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in early 2023.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung,” he wrote alongside a collection of photos and videos of their most memorable moments. “There is no one in this world like you:)! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room. As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man.”

The birthday girl, who stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” also posted about her birthday, sharing photos on Instagram from a glamorous birthday dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Friends who attended the private party included “Selling Sunset” co-stars Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Mary Fitzgerald.

“I’m so grateful to be going into 35 with the best husband, bonus kids, family, and friends and a baby boy on the way,” Heather wrote, as part of a lengthy thank you message with her post.

On September 17, the birthday celebration continued, with Heather sharing another post in which she revealed that her husband had whisked her away for a romantic weekend in Malibu.

“Pure happiness,” she wrote. “My husband never fails to make me feel like the most special woman in the world. He planned a weekend of cozying up in a beautiful malibu bungalow filled with flowers, private romantic dinner with my hunny and just relaxing.. which is exactly what I asked for. This is the best birthday yet.”

On Sunday night, September 18, Tarek posted more photos from their weekend, including their oceanside dinner at Nobu Malibu, for which the couple coordinated in black from head to toe.

“Celebrating my wife this weekend (and every day) but there’s something to be said about a relaxing birthday getaway weekend,” he wrote. “Ending the weekend feeling refreshed and ready for the week.”

Throughout the weekend, Tarek and Heather both posted additional photos to their Instagram Stories, from a sparkling beaded satchel on a dinner table to a snapshot of Tarek’s digital vacation workout plan.

Inside Christina Hall’s Birthday Weekend for Husband Josh

Not to be outdone, Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, also spent the weekend in birthday mode, on a getaway with her new husband Josh Hall, before his 40th on September 19.

On the night of September 17, Christina shared photos in her Instagram Stories from an intimate dinner at Arbol, an Indian and Asian fusion seafood restaurant located at the luxurious Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The two posed embracing on the restaurant’s picturesque outdoor walkway, with its giant tree lit with lanterns behind them.