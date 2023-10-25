HGTV Orders New Series From Drag Queen Trixie Mattel

HGTV is expanding its slate of programming with the spin-off of a Discovery+ renovation fan-favorite. In an October 24 press release, the network announced they were greenlighting the series “Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home” from drag superstar Trixie Mattel and her partner, David Silver.

“Drag Me Home” serves as a spin-off of Mattel’s “Trixie Motel” series, which saw her and Silver purchase and renovate a motel in Palm Springs. The four-episode spin-off will follow the couple as they purchase and renovate their first shared home in Los Angeles. According to the release, the series will premiere in Summer 2024.

“‘Trixie Motel’ quickly became a fan favorite program tapping into the outrageous vision that Trixie and David brought to life while also showing the sweet dynamic of their real-life relationship. Now we’ll get to check in on the couple’s progress as motel proprietors and watch them navigate the highs and lows of a personal renovation project while moving in together for the first time,” an HGTV executive said in the release.

Fans Are Thrilled About the ‘Trixie Motel’ Spin-Off

Mattel shared the news in an October 24 Instagram post, and fans of both her drag and her previous series were excited about the new show, letting her know in the comment section.

“Congratulations to you and David, I am excited to watch. Please take the time to relax and enjoy your well deserved new home!” one user wrote.

“Yasssssss!! I have a home you can drag if you need a volunteer!!! 😆🤞🏽 congrats boo!!! 💖👏🏽💖” a second fan added.

“I CANT WAIT!!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥” former “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn wrote.

“this is a big day for trixie… but it’s also a big day for HGTV and david! 💀” another fan added.

Many users also took to the comment section to clear up some confusion. The press release referenced “Drag Me Home” having “four hour-long episodes”, however some fans read this as “four-hour-long episodes”.

“Four hour long episodes? It’s giving lord of the rings” one user wrote, with another writing, “Each episode is four hours long?!” One fan cleared up the confusion though, replying to the first comment to say, “Four [episodes], one hour each.”

Trixie Mattel Met Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas at the GLAAD Awards

Another fan comment came from a current HGTV host. Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block” commented on Mattel’s announcement post, writing, “Can’t wait!”

Thomas and his fiancé Keith Bynum are big fans of Mattel and got the opportunity to meet her when they were nominated against her at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in May 2023. “Trixie Motel” and “Bargain Block” were both nominated for “Outstanding Reality Program” but lost out to HBO’s “We’re Here”. Regardless, a great night was had by all, as Bynum confirmed in a May 14 Instagram post.

“Last night was a dream. I still can’t believe how amazing it all was!! @trixiemattel is even more beautiful and gracious than I could have imagined and David is a doll!!! And of course our @hgtv family did it right for us!” Bynum captioned his post.

Fans can catch up on past episodes of “Trixie Motel”, now streaming on Discovery+ and Max, ahead of the “Drag Me Home” premiere next Summer.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Welcomes New Additions to Family